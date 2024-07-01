How much is the Wimbledon prize money? The 2024 figures revealed

1 July 2024, 15:57

The Wimbledon prize money has been revealed
The Wimbledon prize money has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much do tennis players get if they win Wimbledon and what is the prize money per round? Here is the 2024 Wimbledon prize money breakdown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon has finally begun and we can't wait to watch players such as Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jack Draper attempt to win the incredible prize money.

While 2023 winners Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová will be defending their Wimbledon titles in an attempt to win the trophy once again, there are plenty of competitors who are hot on their heels vying for the coveted title. With Kate Middleton hopefully making an appearance and the Royal Box being filled with celebrity guests, we can't wait for the Grand Slam summer tournament to bring us all the drama.

As the strawberries and cream are devoured and the Pimms flow, many of us have taken our eyes off the game and are wondering how much the athletes are awarded for winning Wimbledon.

What is the Wimbledon prize money and how much do players get per round? Here are the 2024 winnings explained.

Markéta Vondroušová won Wimbledon in 2023
Markéta Vondroušová won Wimbledon in 2023. Picture: Getty

What is the Wimbledon prize money 2024?

This year will see the Wimbledon prize money increase, with the winners of the Ladies' and Gentleman's Singles Champions bagging a whopping £2.7million for winning the tournament.

Last year's title-holders Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová won £2.3million, meaning there is a £400,000 increase this year.

This is in stark contrast to the first Wimbledon cash prize which was introduced back in 1968. Back then the Gentleman's Singles winner took home £2,000, while the Women's Singles champion was awarded £750.

The Wimbledon prize money is the highest it's ever been
The Wimbledon prize money is the highest it's ever been. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon prize money per round

Wimbledon prize money first round

If you're one of the unlucky players who is eliminated during the first round of Wimbledon, you'll still be able to net a cool £60,000 for taking part.

Wimbledon prize money second round

As the tennis competition continues, those who are knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon will be awarded £93,0000.

Wimbledon prize money third round

The third round runner-ups will see themselves take home a cracking £143,000 for making it this far in the contest.

Wimbledon prize money fourth round

Players who manage to make it to the half-way point of Wimbledon will be able to acquire a sweet £226,000.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to win Wimbledon 2024
Novak Djokovic will be hoping to win Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon prize money quarter-finals

If you manage to become a Wimbledon quarter finalist, you'll be able to bag a colossal £375,000.

Wimbledon prize money semi-finals

As we head towards the final the prize money increases, and if the players get to the semi-finals they can add £715,000 to their bank accounts.

Wimbledon prize money runner-up

The players who get pipped to the post can still go home from Wimbledon with a lovely consolation prize, as runners-up are given £1.4million for making it this far.

Emma Raducanu is a British favourite this Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu is a British favourite this Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

However those participating in the Wimbledon Singles tournament aren't the only ones taking home some cold harsh cash.

Winners of the Ladies' and Gentleman's pairs are gifted £650,000, while mixed doubles pairs will win £130,000 and the Ladies' and Gentleman's Wheelchair Singles net £65,000.

Quad Wheelchair winners will also gain £65,000 while Ladies' and Gentleman's Wheelchair Doubles and Quad Wheelchair Doubles are awarded £28,000.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wimbledon tickets are still available

How do you get tickets for Wimbledon? The queue, ballot and prices explained

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are the colour they are

The real reason tennis balls are yellow and how Sir David Attenborough was involved

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Israel orders mass evacuation of Palestinians from part of Khan Younis in Gaza

UK & World

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Showbiz

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play

What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Showbiz

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Showbiz

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Showbiz

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Showbiz

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited

Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Showbiz