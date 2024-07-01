How much is the Wimbledon prize money? The 2024 figures revealed

The Wimbledon prize money has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much do tennis players get if they win Wimbledon and what is the prize money per round? Here is the 2024 Wimbledon prize money breakdown.

Wimbledon has finally begun and we can't wait to watch players such as Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jack Draper attempt to win the incredible prize money.

While 2023 winners Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová will be defending their Wimbledon titles in an attempt to win the trophy once again, there are plenty of competitors who are hot on their heels vying for the coveted title. With Kate Middleton hopefully making an appearance and the Royal Box being filled with celebrity guests, we can't wait for the Grand Slam summer tournament to bring us all the drama.

As the strawberries and cream are devoured and the Pimms flow, many of us have taken our eyes off the game and are wondering how much the athletes are awarded for winning Wimbledon.

What is the Wimbledon prize money and how much do players get per round? Here are the 2024 winnings explained.

Markéta Vondroušová won Wimbledon in 2023. Picture: Getty

What is the Wimbledon prize money 2024?

This year will see the Wimbledon prize money increase, with the winners of the Ladies' and Gentleman's Singles Champions bagging a whopping £2.7million for winning the tournament.

Last year's title-holders Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová won £2.3million, meaning there is a £400,000 increase this year.

This is in stark contrast to the first Wimbledon cash prize which was introduced back in 1968. Back then the Gentleman's Singles winner took home £2,000, while the Women's Singles champion was awarded £750.

The Wimbledon prize money is the highest it's ever been. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon prize money per round

Wimbledon prize money first round

If you're one of the unlucky players who is eliminated during the first round of Wimbledon, you'll still be able to net a cool £60,000 for taking part.

Wimbledon prize money second round

As the tennis competition continues, those who are knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon will be awarded £93,0000.

Wimbledon prize money third round

The third round runner-ups will see themselves take home a cracking £143,000 for making it this far in the contest.

Wimbledon prize money fourth round

Players who manage to make it to the half-way point of Wimbledon will be able to acquire a sweet £226,000.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to win Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon prize money quarter-finals

If you manage to become a Wimbledon quarter finalist, you'll be able to bag a colossal £375,000.

Wimbledon prize money semi-finals

As we head towards the final the prize money increases, and if the players get to the semi-finals they can add £715,000 to their bank accounts.

Wimbledon prize money runner-up

The players who get pipped to the post can still go home from Wimbledon with a lovely consolation prize, as runners-up are given £1.4million for making it this far.

Emma Raducanu is a British favourite this Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

However those participating in the Wimbledon Singles tournament aren't the only ones taking home some cold harsh cash.

Winners of the Ladies' and Gentleman's pairs are gifted £650,000, while mixed doubles pairs will win £130,000 and the Ladies' and Gentleman's Wheelchair Singles net £65,000.

Quad Wheelchair winners will also gain £65,000 while Ladies' and Gentleman's Wheelchair Doubles and Quad Wheelchair Doubles are awarded £28,000.