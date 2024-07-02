Cameron Norrie fact file- Tennis star's net worth, girlfriend, coach, height and Instagram revealed

Cam Norrie is playing at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Cameron Norrie is one to watch this Wimbledon 2024, as the British tennis player is hoping to beat his rivals and win the coveted prize.

While Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will also be flying the flag for the UK, the stars have tough competition in the form of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff who are hoping to add another Grand Slam title to their repertoires.

As we watch him play on TV (or if you're lucky enough, in person at Wimbledon), lots of us have been wanting to get to know Cam a bit more.

Cameron Norrie is playing at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Cameron Norrie?

Cam is 28-years-old and was born on the 23rd of August 1995, making him a Virgo.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Cameron began has tennis career at a young age and has continued to excel in the sport.

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend?

Tennis favourite Cameron is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. The pair have been together for a number of years and often share images of each other on social media.

Louise is originally from the USA and is a textiles designer who has worked for brands including Calvin Klein and Please Don't Touch, according to The Sun.

Who is Cameron Norrie's coach?

Cam has been coached by James Trotman and Facundo Lugones since 2017 and has recently joined forces with Stephen Huss.

Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. Picture: Instagram/@norriee

What is Cameron Norrie's net worth?

Cam Norrie's net worth stands at a mega $6million according to Sport Skeeda.

He has earned the bulk of his wealth through tennis tournaments, as well as working with brand such as K-Swiss, Babolat and Rado.

How tall is Cameron Norrie?

The Wimbledon hopeful stands at 6ft 2in or 1.88m. His striking stature puts him at the same height as Novack Djokovic and slightly shorter than 6ft 4in Jack Draper.

What is Cameron Norrie's Instagram?

Fans can follow Cameron on Instagram @norriee where is shares images of his favourite sporting moments as well as days out with friends.