Who are the Wimbledon commentators and presenters? The 2024 pundits revealed

By Hope Wilson

Who are the Wimbledon presenters, commentators and pundits? The star-studded 2024 line-up explained.

Wimbledon has begun and while celebrities and Royals will be enjoying the Grand Slam from the Royal Box, lots of us will be experiencing the tournament from the comfort of our homes.

While a lucky few fans have been able to bag tickets for the Grand Slam, most of the country will be watching talents such as Emma Radacanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Coco Gauff and Jack Draper battle to take home the Wimbledon prize money and trophy on their televisions.

Lucky for us the TV schedule is jam-packed with Wimbledon coverage, with sporting greats and informed journalists giving us all the information we need to know what's going on in the games. While Sue Barker was the face of Wimbledon for years, there are some new hosts taking to our screens in 2024.

But who are the Wimbledon presenters, commentators and pundits? Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the Wimbledon presenters?

Isa Guha, Qasa Alom and Clare Blading will be on presenting duties for Wimbledon 2024.

The trio will be providing insight into the day's matches, while keeping us informed on all of the drama and heartbreak of the tournament.

Former England cricketer Isa Guha has a vast career in sports and has gone on to turn her hand to commentating. The sportswoman will be back again presenting Wimbledon this year and will no doubt be supported by her musician husband Richard Thomas.

Journalists Qasa Alom and Clare Balding will be putting their sporting knowledge to the test as they join Isa, but with experience covering The Boat Race, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, these two definitely know what they're talking about.

Who are the Wimbledon commentators?

The 2024 Wimbledon commentators include ex-players such as Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Colin Fleming, Dominic Inglot, John Lloyd, Nick Monroe, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Liz Smylie and Todd Woodbridge.

Famed tennis coach Leon Smith will also be giving his expert opinion throughout the tournament, while sports broadcasters such as Chris Bradnam, Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter and Kat Downes will also be reporting.

Other commentators include, James Burridge, Matt Chilton, Paul Hand, John Inverdale, Abigail Johnson, David Law, Nick Lester, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Simon Reed, Sam Smith and Andy Stevenson.

Who are the Wimbledon pundits?

Casting an expert eye over the players and giving their opinion, the Wimbledon pundits play an important role in understanding the game.

This year's pundits include legends such as Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe and Pat Cash, while Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Nick Kyrgios and Tim Henman will also be on our screens.