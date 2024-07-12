How much money the men's Wimbledon winner gets paid in 2024 revealed

The winner of the Gentlemen's Singles of Wimbledon in 2024 will walk away with a life-changing sum of cash. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How much does the winner of the men's Wimbledon singles get paid for winning the championships? The huge figure for 2024 has been announced.

Wimbledon 2024 will soon be coming to an end, with the final of the Gentlemen's Singles taking place at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in South West London on Sunday, 14th July.

Who will compete in this final is still being decided, with Medvedev playing Alcaraz and Musetti playing Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday, 12th July, to decide which pro-tennis players will battle it out for the title of Wimbledon Champion.

As well as achieving a huge career goal, the person that wins the Gentlemen's Singles Final of Wimbledon will also walk away with a huge cash prize which this year is its highest figure yet.

Here's everything you need to know about the cash prize for the winner of Wimbledon 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz won £2.3million in 2023 when he became the Gentlemen's Singles Champion at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How much does the winner of Wimbledon Men's Singles win?

This year, for 2024, the cash prize for the winner of the Gentlemen's Singles is a whopping £2.7million - the largest sum of money on offer since the games started.

Last year, the cash prize for the winner of the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles was £2.3million, which was won by Carlos Alcaraz.

In total, Wimbledon will be shelling out a massive £50million in prize money.

The earliest data from Wimbledon reveals how much the cash prizes have increased over the years; in 1968 the men's winner would win £2,000 while the women's winner would walk away with just £750.

It was only in 2007 when the women's winner and men's winner of Wimbledon started getting paid the same cash prize, at the time being £700,000 each.

The figure has remained the same for the Ladies Singles and the Gentlemen's Singles since then, slowly rising over the years and leaving us with the £2.7million up for grabs in 2024.

How much does the runner-up of Wimbledon get paid?

The runner-up of the Wimbledon men's singles final wins £1.4million.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia played in the Gentlemen's Singles Final, with Alcaraz ultimately winning the Championship. Picture: Getty

Where does the winners money for Wimbledon come from?

Wimbledon explain on their website: "Funds generated by The Championships, less tax, are used by the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) to develop tennis in Great Britain."

They add that in December 2008, the Club and the Lawn Tennis Association agreed that the latter would "benefit from receiving 90 per cent of any distributable financial surplus resulting from The Championships until at least 2053."

The statement goes on: "AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) would acquire the LTA's 50 per cent share of ownership in All England Lawn Tennis Ground plc (the company which owns the Wimbledon tennis site and facilities). Capital therefore became freed up in 2013 for the LTA to invest in British tennis and its facilities at all levels.

"For the Club, who originally gave this 50 per cent shareholding to the LTA in 1934, the transaction returns to the Club full ownership and control of the site, enabling it to continue its central objective to maintain The Championships as the premier tennis event in the world, with facilities to match."