Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

9 July 2024, 14:07

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player
Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Novak Djokovic, who are his siblings, how tall is he, where is he from and how many times has he won Wimbledon?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated tennis players of all time, and he's planning on adding even more prize money and trophies to his collection this Wimbledon.

With the support of his wife and kids, Djokovic will be hoping to beat rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner, as the youngsters continue to dominate the game. Following his knee surgery after tearing his meniscus, Djokovic is trying his best to make it into the final.

After acquiring a tremendous net worth due to his tennis triumphs and sponsorship deals with Lacoste, lots of us have been wanting to get to know Novak a bit better.

What is Novak Djokovic's height, how old is he, who is his sister, what is his nationality and how many times has he won Wimbledon? Here is everything you need to know about the sporting legend.

Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic is 37-years-old and was born on the 22nd of May 1987, making him a Gemini.

The tennis great has been playing the game for over 30 years, after starting his sporting lessons at the age of four. His early years were dominated by tennis with Djokovic being sent away to a sports camp at six-years-old.

When reached the age of 14, Novak began his junior tennis career and went on to become a professional player in 2003 when he was 15.

How tall is Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon hopeful is 6ft 2in, making him 1.88m tall.

Compared to his fellow tennis players, Djokovic stands at a similar height to Andy Murray who is 6ft 3in and slightly taller than Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft.

Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years
Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years. Picture: Getty

Does Novak Djokovic have a sister?

Despite popular belief, Djokovic does not have a sister, however he does have two brothers.

The eldest of three boys, the 37-year-old has two younger brothers Marko, 32, and Djordje, 28, who were also professional tennis players in their youth.

The brothers appear to have a close bond and have shown their support at Novak's games in the past.

Novak Djokovic has two brothers
Novak Djokovic has two brothers. Picture: Getty

How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?

At the time of writing, Djokovic has won Wimbledon a grand total of seven times.

His first win was back in 2011 before going on to clinch the title in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2023 he came in second place after Carlos Alcaraz pipped him to the post.

What nationality is Novak Djokovic?

The tennis favourite is Serbian and was born in Belgrade.

Keen to keep links with his home country, Novak and his wife Jelena have created the Novak Djokovic Foundation which aims to help disadvantaged children in Serbia.

So far the charity has invested €16million in the country, impacted over 56,500 children and supported over 9,000 parents.

