Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

1 July 2024, 17:07

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon
Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Does Emma Raducanu have a boyfriend? Who is Carlo Agostinelli and why did they split-up?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Raducanu, 21, is back at Wimbledon for 2024 after taking time off last year due to an injury.

The superstar tennis player has already achieved so much at such a young age, most notably winning the US Open in 2021 at the age of only 18-years-old.

With so much time spent working on her game, it's a surprise to know that Emma has had time for romance - but she has. That was up until she split from her boyfriend of just over a year, Carlo Agostinelli.

Here's everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu's love life, including relationship with Carlo and their split just a month ago.

Emma Raducanu is back for Wimbledon 2024
Emma Raducanu is back for Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend?

Emma Raducanu is believed to be single after splitting from her boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli.

Carlo and Emma started dating in May 2023 and were recently pictured looking loved-up up while walking arm-in-arm at Paris Fashion Week.

The romance was not meant to be, however, with reports the pair have since split, with Emma blocking him on her social media platforms.

Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli at Paris Fashion Week 2024
Emma Raducanu was previously in a relationship with Carlo Agostinelli. Picture: Getty

Who is Carlo Agostinelli?

Carlo Agostinelli is Emma Raducanu's ex-boyfriend and the son of billionaire Robert Agostinelli who made his millions as chairman and co-founder of a private equity firm.

Emma's ex-boyfriend once played for Tottenham Hotspur’s development squad for three months before starting at Harrow. Later, he moved to the US where he studied at Stanford University.

Carlo is also the brother of Made In Chelsea star Heloise, who had a stint on the hit reality show back in 2018.

Emma Raducanu shot to fame when she won the US Open in 2021
Emma Raducanu shot to fame when she won the US Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

What has Emma Raducanu said about dating?

Having such a buys schedule around her tennis career, Emma usually keeps her romances private in order to focus on her craft.

She did admit, however, that at one point she was banned from having a boyfriend by her parents, explaining in an interview with The Times: "My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training. When I was younger I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with my girl friends.

"A lot of the time I was very resentful. But it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company, which is also a big strength."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play

What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule

News

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited

Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got divorced in 2010

Shania Twain's turbulent love life explained from two husbands and a wife swap

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK

Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

TV & Movies

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

TV & Movies

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

TV & Movies

Eve is a music legend

Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed