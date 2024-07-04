Kate Middleton waiting for 'one thing' to happen so she can attend Wimbledon
4 July 2024, 11:40
Fans are hoping The Princess of Wales will make an appearance at Wimbledon 2024.
The Princess of Wales is reportedly waiting for 'one thing' to happen before she can attend this year's Wimbledon.
After making her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour last month following her cancer diagnosis, it's rumoured that Kate Middleton is hoping to make a return to the Royal Box.
The 42-year-old is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and usually attends the Wimbledon final to give out the trophy to the winner of the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles matches.
Last year Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the championship, however it isn't clear which Royals, if any, will visit in 2024.
According to The Mirror, Kate is said to be waiting for her team of doctors and physicians to sign off on whether she will be well enough to attend the Grand Slam.
While the Princess of Wales hasn't officially confirmed her attendance at Wimbledon 2024, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans has hinted that she could visit.
Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Debbie revealed: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."
It also isn't clear whether Prince William will be able to attend, as the England football team may still be in the Euros at the time of the final.
If the team make it to the finals of the Euros, it is expected William shall attend as he is the Football Association (FA) president.
So far King Charles II and Queen Camilla have not attended Wimbledon, however there was one royal sighting on day three, as The Duchess of Gloucester, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, watched some of the matches.
There are lots of British tennis players vying for a Wimbledon win, with Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Jamie Murray taking part in this year's tournament.
However they will have tough competition as Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Novack Djokovic are hoping to snatch victory from their hands.
