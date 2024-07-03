Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

3 July 2024, 12:11

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024
Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @cocogauff

By Tiasha Debray

Coco Gauff is gearing up to take Wimbledon by storm, so we need to know more about the tennis star. From her age, height, relationship and net worth to more about her brothers and father.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whether you know her as the iconic teenager who beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon or as one of the pro players on Netflix’s docuseries Break Point, Coco Gauff has been taking the world by storm over the last five years.

Coco’s official name is Cori Dionne Gauff, being named after her father Corey Gauff, she explained to Sports Illustrated: "My parents always wanted their first child to be named Corey or Cori.

"My nickname came about because we both can’t be named Corey/Cori, that’d be confusing… I believe it was my aunt who said, ‘Oh, we should just call her Coco.'"

But regardless of Coco’s real name, we need to know more about this superstar on the rise who has a solid chance of winning the prize pot this year and hopefully a trophy from Kate Middleton. From her age, height, boyfriend and net worth to more about her father and brothers. Here’s what we know.

Coco Gauff's full name is Cori Dionne Gauff
Coco Gauff's full name is Cori Dionne Gauff. Picture: Getty

How old is Coco Gauff?

Coco Gauff is 20-years-old and was born on the 13th of March 2004 making her star sign a Pisces.

It was just five years prior when Coco stunned tennis fans across the world after she defeated five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon at just 15 years of age.

Coco Gauff is 20 years old
Coco Gauff is 20 years old. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

How tall is Coco Gauff?

Coco Gauff stands at 1.77 m or 5 feet 9.7 inches in height.

This places her just below the current average for female tennis players, according to Topend Sports, which stated: "For the females, it has increased from 170cm (5 ft 7 in) in the 1960s up to a peak of 181cm (5 ft 11.5 in) in the 2000s."

Coco Gauff stands at just over 5ft 9inches tall
Coco Gauff stands at just over 5ft 9inches tall. Picture: Getty

Is Coco Gauff dating or in a relationship?

Does Coco Gauff have a boyfriend? Yes, she does however the tennis super has been very careful to keep her man out of the spotlight to avoid unwanted attention.

Reportedly Coco has been dating the same man for over a year, but has yet to reveal his name or identity.

Speaking to Time earlier in 2024, she stated: "This is my first real relationship… To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

Whilst she’s kept his identity away from the public eye for a while, it seems like this year might be the year that he steps into the limelight, just not during the Wimbledon or the Olympic Games in Paris, according to Coco as she spoke to People.

“My boyfriend, he'll probably come to maybe some tournaments in the U.S. It's just a little bit easier than coming to Europe," she told the publication.

Coco Gauff has kept her relationship away from the public eye
Coco Gauff has kept her relationship away from the public eye. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

What’s Coco Gauff’s net worth? How much money has she won so far?

Coco Gauff’s total net worth has been estimated to be a mighty $21.7 million (£16.6 million) according to Forbes.

The tennis star has won two big titles which has contributed to her financial success, but the real money comes from the endorsement deals that follow. Currently, she’s partnered with the likes of New Balance, Head, Barilla, Bose, and UPS.

According to the publication, Coco has earned more than $5 million (£3.9 million) in prize money from on-court success alone during her career and over £15 million (£11.9 million) from endorsement deals.

Coco Gauff has a partnership with New Balance
Coco Gauff has a partnership with New Balance. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

What does Coco Gauff's father do for a living?

Coco’s mother Candi has a background in teaching which she used to homeschool Coco, however, whilst her father Corey was once working in healthcare he dropped his career to work as Coco’s head coach.

Corey no longer maintains that role, the parents have taken a back step to professional trainers and coaches in order to support their daughter the best they can.

Speaking to USA Today, Coco revealed: "They're just really my support system… They're helping me remember, you know, my clothes and everything, and my dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match."

"But my mom is more so, you know, just being mom. My dad just being dad other than the scouting report part."

How many brothers does Coco Gauff have?

Coco has two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron who have showcased their own individual talents as well.

Middle child Codey has displayed some skills as a baseball pitcher, whilst youngest son Cameron has taken a more artistic route.

Cameron contributed to the design of Coco’s shoe for New Balance, the ‘Coco CG1.’

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

TV & Movies

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk