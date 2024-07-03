Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @cocogauff

By Tiasha Debray

Coco Gauff is gearing up to take Wimbledon by storm, so we need to know more about the tennis star. From her age, height, relationship and net worth to more about her brothers and father.

Whether you know her as the iconic teenager who beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon or as one of the pro players on Netflix’s docuseries Break Point, Coco Gauff has been taking the world by storm over the last five years.

Coco’s official name is Cori Dionne Gauff, being named after her father Corey Gauff, she explained to Sports Illustrated: "My parents always wanted their first child to be named Corey or Cori.

"My nickname came about because we both can’t be named Corey/Cori, that’d be confusing… I believe it was my aunt who said, ‘Oh, we should just call her Coco.'"

But regardless of Coco’s real name, we need to know more about this superstar on the rise who has a solid chance of winning the prize pot this year and hopefully a trophy from Kate Middleton. From her age, height, boyfriend and net worth to more about her father and brothers. Here’s what we know.

Coco Gauff's full name is Cori Dionne Gauff. Picture: Getty

How old is Coco Gauff?

Coco Gauff is 20-years-old and was born on the 13th of March 2004 making her star sign a Pisces.

It was just five years prior when Coco stunned tennis fans across the world after she defeated five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon at just 15 years of age.

Coco Gauff is 20 years old. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

How tall is Coco Gauff?

Coco Gauff stands at 1.77 m or 5 feet 9.7 inches in height.

This places her just below the current average for female tennis players, according to Topend Sports, which stated: "For the females, it has increased from 170cm (5 ft 7 in) in the 1960s up to a peak of 181cm (5 ft 11.5 in) in the 2000s."

Coco Gauff stands at just over 5ft 9inches tall. Picture: Getty

Is Coco Gauff dating or in a relationship?

Does Coco Gauff have a boyfriend? Yes, she does however the tennis super has been very careful to keep her man out of the spotlight to avoid unwanted attention.

Reportedly Coco has been dating the same man for over a year, but has yet to reveal his name or identity.

Speaking to Time earlier in 2024, she stated: "This is my first real relationship… To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

Whilst she’s kept his identity away from the public eye for a while, it seems like this year might be the year that he steps into the limelight, just not during the Wimbledon or the Olympic Games in Paris, according to Coco as she spoke to People.

“My boyfriend, he'll probably come to maybe some tournaments in the U.S. It's just a little bit easier than coming to Europe," she told the publication.

Coco Gauff has kept her relationship away from the public eye. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

What’s Coco Gauff’s net worth? How much money has she won so far?

Coco Gauff’s total net worth has been estimated to be a mighty $21.7 million (£16.6 million) according to Forbes.

The tennis star has won two big titles which has contributed to her financial success, but the real money comes from the endorsement deals that follow. Currently, she’s partnered with the likes of New Balance, Head, Barilla, Bose, and UPS.

According to the publication, Coco has earned more than $5 million (£3.9 million) in prize money from on-court success alone during her career and over £15 million (£11.9 million) from endorsement deals.

Coco Gauff has a partnership with New Balance. Picture: Instagram: @cocogauff

What does Coco Gauff's father do for a living?

Coco’s mother Candi has a background in teaching which she used to homeschool Coco, however, whilst her father Corey was once working in healthcare he dropped his career to work as Coco’s head coach.

Corey no longer maintains that role, the parents have taken a back step to professional trainers and coaches in order to support their daughter the best they can.

Speaking to USA Today, Coco revealed: "They're just really my support system… They're helping me remember, you know, my clothes and everything, and my dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match."

"But my mom is more so, you know, just being mom. My dad just being dad other than the scouting report part."

How many brothers does Coco Gauff have?

Coco has two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron who have showcased their own individual talents as well.

Middle child Codey has displayed some skills as a baseball pitcher, whilst youngest son Cameron has taken a more artistic route.

Cameron contributed to the design of Coco’s shoe for New Balance, the ‘Coco CG1.’