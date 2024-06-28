Will Kate Middleton be at Wimbledon in 2024? Experts are optimistic

Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been undergoing cancer treatment, but will she be able to attend Wimbledon? Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton has stepped back from her royal duties after her abdominal surgery, where post-operative tests found cancer.

Since starting to receive chemotherapy, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis found the strength to step into the public for King Charles’ Trooping the Colour.

Kate’s duties as The Princess of Wales include being the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which means the Princess is seen watching the matches from the royal box and handing out the trophies at the end.

Kate’s trophy presentation has become a significant event for people and players alike, but with her recent health battle, will she be present at Wimbledon 2024 and hand out the trophies?

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair, Debbie Jevans, has told Telegraph Sport that they’re willing to give Kate "as much flexibility as possible," to make her appearance feasible.

However, after assessing all the factors, the publication also reported that ‘the call’ on who will present the trophies may not be made until that morning.

But Kate’s attendance or lack thereof is not based on a lack of desire. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich spoke to Fox News Digital and claimed that despite her health, the Princess of Wales was determined to appear at the tennis championships.

"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," Hilary stated.

"As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

Despite Wimbledon being a staple in Kate’s summer calendar, the public has been warned not to get their hopes up too high.

Whilst she attended the Trooping of Colour in June, palace aides made significant efforts to state that her attendance did not mean she was back to work in the public eye just yet.

Since taking a step back to focus on her health, Kate has missed several events she would normally have been seen at such as Garter Day, Royal Ascot and the Japan state visit.

She even missed unofficial events like her husband Prince William’s birthday celebrations at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the resulting selfie that went viral with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

So whether Kate attends Wimbledon or not may be a last-minute decision based on her health, but with Kate's avid passion for the game, much of the public are hoping for a surprise appearance.