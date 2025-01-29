Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

29 January 2025, 15:04 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 15:36

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together
Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

A congratulations are in order for royal couple Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who have welcomed their second child together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Arriving a few weeks prematurely, the royal's partner has revealed everyone is healthy and fine as well as unveiling the special unique name and the first picture.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father shared a cute photo of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket and wrote: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Beatrice and Edoardo also gave a special dedication to the late Queen, her grandmother, by giving her the middle name 'Elizabeth'.

The Royal family's Instagram page revealed Athena was born on January 22nd, weighing just four pounds and five ounces. They added that mother and daughter were "healthy and well" and enjoying "spending time together with Athena's older siblings".

It added: "The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice is the mum of two daughters, Athena and Sienna, and step-mum to son Wolfie
Princess Beatrice is the mum of two daughters, Athena and Sienna, and step-mum to son Wolfie. Picture: Getty

Athena is the couple's second daughter together after they welcomed Sienna, who is now three years old.

Beatrice, 36, is also step mum to husband Edward's son Wolfie, eight, from a previous relationship.

The happy couple, despite growing up in Windsor and London, are raising their young family in Oxfordshire.

READ MORE:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day

When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Prince William has opened up about the struggles the Royal Family have been through this year

Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Royal fans have wondered whether Kate Middleton will attend the Remembrance Day service

Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?

Queen Camilla holds a key position in the royal family

Queen Camilla facts: King Charles's wife's age, royal titles, children and more revealed

Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel some upcoming events

Queen Camilla forced to cancel engagements due to health concerns

Kate Middleton has made her first public engagement since announcing her chemotherapy treatment had ended

Kate Middleton makes first public engagement since finishing chemotherapy treatment

Kate Middleton wearing white at her Christmas carol service in 2023

Kate Middleton will uphold key Christmas tradition in 2024 despite reduced schedule