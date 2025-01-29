Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

A congratulations are in order for royal couple Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who have welcomed their second child together.

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Arriving a few weeks prematurely, the royal's partner has revealed everyone is healthy and fine as well as unveiling the special unique name and the first picture.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father shared a cute photo of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket and wrote: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Beatrice and Edoardo also gave a special dedication to the late Queen, her grandmother, by giving her the middle name 'Elizabeth'.

The Royal family's Instagram page revealed Athena was born on January 22nd, weighing just four pounds and five ounces. They added that mother and daughter were "healthy and well" and enjoying "spending time together with Athena's older siblings".

It added: "The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice is the mum of two daughters, Athena and Sienna, and step-mum to son Wolfie. Picture: Getty

Athena is the couple's second daughter together after they welcomed Sienna, who is now three years old.

Beatrice, 36, is also step mum to husband Edward's son Wolfie, eight, from a previous relationship.

The happy couple, despite growing up in Windsor and London, are raising their young family in Oxfordshire.

