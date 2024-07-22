Prince William net worth - a look inside his royal fortune and estate

Prince William has a staggering royal net worth to his name. Picture: Getty

How much money is Prince William worth? And how did he get it? Here's a look inside the multi-million pound fortune of the next king of England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William is a hard working member of the royal family and is of course, the heir of the throne, meaning he has a pretty tidy net worth behind him thanks to his regal titles and responsibilities.

Set to take over King Charles's title as King of England one day, the Prince of Wales's worth, which is much higher than brother Prince Harry's, is one of the highest within the royal family and its all down to rank.

So how does Kate Middleton's husband make his multi-million pound fortune? Well, it has a lot to do with family inheritance, his royal responsibilities and his now healthy ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall.

Here's exactly how much money Prince William is worth, and just how he makes his money in 2024.

Prince William has royal inheritance, the Duchy of Cornwall and his duties contributing to his net worth. Picture: Getty

How much is Prince William worth?

Prepare yourself royal fans but as of 2024, Prince William is reportedly worth a staggering £100million. This is a sum way more than his wife Kate's personal (away from royal money) £10million, brother Harry's £48 Million and Queen Camilla's personal £3.8million.

The father of three's net worth will also increase with title, as he will take on some of the King's net worth of £610million when he inherits the title.

Prince William being heir to the throne has contributed to his net worth hugely. Picture: Getty

How does Prince William make his money?

Queen Mother's Trust fund

The late Queen mother, and Queen Elizabeth's mum, sadly passed away in 2002 aged 101, but not before she put money into a trust fund for her great grandchildren.

Placing an estimated £19million into it, The Guardian reports Prince Harry and William split a first instalment of £6million when they turned 21. They then get another payment when they turn 40.

Of course, this was not an even divide of funds between the two brothers, or the rest of the cousins in the trust fund, as William found himself the highest benefiter seeing as he was the one to become king one day.

Princess Diana's inheritance

After tragically losing their mother in 1997 aged 36, Prince William and his brother were left with the majority of her money.

It's reported Princess Diana left them just under £8million each after taxes, which William receives in annual sums of £347,000 a year.

Working royal payments

We all got to grips with the term 'working royal' a lot when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the role in 2020 and it's one Prince William bases a lot of his royal career on.

A working royal attends many appointments, public outings and completes charity work under this role and it affords them luxuries such as having all their expenses paid for by the Sovereign Grant - a tax payer money pot.

It does not contribute hugely to Prince William's overall net worth but it does protect what he has already earned.

The Duchy of Cornwall

By far Prince William's biggest contribution to his net worth is the Duchy of Cornwall - a private portfolio of “property and financial investments" that adds £23million to his bank balance every year.

Inherited from King Charles when he became the Prince of Wales, William has full control of the portfolio including further investments and the revenue meaning this cash is the Duke's personal wealth and he can do exactly what he wishes with it.

It also funds any public or charitable events of William and Kate's choice.

In total, the Duchy of Cornwall is reportedly worth £1.2billion and was originally established in 1337 by Earl III as a way to provide an income to the heir to the throne.

READ MORE: