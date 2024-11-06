Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?
6 November 2024, 17:26
Is The Princess of Wales attending the Remembrance Day service on Sunday the 10th of November? Here is everything we know.
The Princess of Wales has recently returned to public duties following the announcement she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.
While Kate was spotted at Wimbledon this summer, the mother-of-three has only been undertaking certain engagements following her health battle.
With rumours of her Christmas concert returning this year, many royal fans are wondering whether Kate will join her husband Prince William, father-in-law King Charles III and step-mother-in-law Queen Camilla, at the Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph in London on Sunday the 10th of November.
Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?
According to Town & Country, palace aides have "tentatively committed" to the Princess of Wales attending the Remembrance Day service on Sunday the 10th of November.
Whilst her attendance has not been officially confirmed, Kate stated earlier this year: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Last year was Kate's 13th appearance at Remembrance Day service, after joining the Royal Family for the first time in 2011.
The Princess of Wales tends to wear three poppies, with the Daily Express reporting that members of the Royal Family wear multiple poppies in honour of family members who fought and died in war.
It is thought Kate wore three poppies for her great-grandmother's three brothers who were all killed in the First World War.
