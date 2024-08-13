Kate Middleton has a 'secret code' for George, Charlotte and Louis when they are misbehaving

When Kate Middleton says the 'secret code', George, Charlotte and Louis know they're close to being in trouble. Picture: Getty / Matt Porteous

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales uses a simple phrase to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from acting-up, and it is genius.

Kate Middleton, 42, and Prince William, also 42, are one of the most famous couples in the world, with the latter being the heir to the throne and the pair being the stars of the British Royal Family - but they're also mum and dad to three children.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales do have staff at their Windsor home to help with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, they are also very hands-on parents, keen to give their children as normal of a life as possible despite being part of the Monarchy.

This means that, while the kids are very well behaved when out-and-about in public, they do need to be disciplined by William and Kate when they start to misbehave.

According to recent reports, Kate has a very simple 'secret code' she uses on her three children when they are acting-up to let them know to change their behaviour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are wonderful parents to her three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

It was royal expert Tom Quinn who shared this fascinating piece of information from the family, explaining in his book Gilded Youth, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family that the 'secret code' is the phrase: "Let's take a break".

He writes: "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee for example, by sticking his tongue out at this mother, Kate's reaction was praised by a team of expert commentators.

"She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says 'let's take a break'. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine."

Prince Louis showed off his mischievous side during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Picture: Getty

Of course, we all remember watching the mischievous side of Prince Louis at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, whether it was his animated reaction to the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or him sticking his tongue out at his mum during the concert.

Princess Charlotte has also had her share of public tantrums, including her most famous one in 2017 during the family's trip to Germany where she decided she'd had enough, stamping her feet on the ground and then refusing to walk, leading to Kate having to hold her.

All these moments the kids have had are of course very normal and show that Kate and William, like any parents, have to deal with the same difficulties while parenting.

In 2017, during a trip to Germany, the Princess of Wales dealt with Princess Charlotte's tantrum like a pro. Picture: Getty

This is not the only parenting method from Kate and William's household that has surfaced in recent months, with reports from earlier this year revealing that the Prince and Princess of Wales' family home, Adelaide Cottage, is a shouting-free zone.

According to reports, shouting is "off limits" for the George, Charlotte and Louis and any hint of it ends in their children being dealt with by removal.

A source told The Sun: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."