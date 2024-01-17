Kate Middleton's strict parenting rule for George, Charlotte and Louis they cannot break

Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales reportedly doesn't allow shouting in the family home, and has a specific way of dealing with it when it does happen.

Kate Middleton, 42, has a strict parenting rule in place for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William may have a nanny to help them manage childcare, but they have always been very hands-on parents and keen to raise their children themselves in as normal of a childhood as possible.

This means when it comes to making house rules for their three kids, William and Kate call the shots - and there is one thing that is strictly not allowed in Adelaide Cottage.

According to reports, shouting is "off limits" for the George, Charlotte and Louis and any hint of it ends in their children being dealt with by removal.

Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William."

They add: "Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Picture: Getty

It is no surprise that Kate is keen on setting parenting rules for her little ones, having taken a keen interest in the early years of children over the past few years.

Speaking about her latest campaign Shaping Us, the Princess of Wales explained: "It’s about shaping our futures, shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in.

"The pressures that we all face are different. Whilst raising the importance of early childhood, this isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes really in raising children today – because it is tough."

Picture: Getty

Kate is not the only parent in the Wales household with strict rules, as it has been previously reported that he does not allow his staff to dress in suits when they visit the family home.

This is reported in Valentine Low's book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, where she explains that William likes staff to dress casually, unless they have an important meeting.

According to Low, one member of the royal household said: "The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings, or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits]."

They added that William had said: "This is where my family lives."

