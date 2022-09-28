Prince William's one rule for royal staff when they're around his kids

Prince William reportedly asks his staff dress casually when visiting their family home. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince of Wales reportedly encourages his colleagues to dress casually to avoid a 'stuffy' feeling.

Prince William, 40, may be the heir to the throne, but when it comes to his family he is all about keeping life as normal as possible.

And while there is a lot about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lives that is not normal, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set on making their childhoods as simple as possible.

Perhaps this is why William has an important rule for royal staff members popping in and out of their family home for meetings.

According to reports, Kate Middleton's husband requests that his staff do not dress in suits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

This insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting choices comes from Valentine Low's new book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

The royal expert writes in the book that William likes staff to dress casually, unless they have an important meeting.

According to Low, one member of the royal household said: "The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy.

"If we have important meetings, or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits]."

They added that William had said: "This is where my family lives."

Prince William poses with George, Charlotte and Louis in a special portrait taken by the Princess of Wales for Father's Day 2020. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

This 'rule' is said to have come from a casual Friday dress code, which eventually worked its way into the rest of the week.

This doesn't mean that William and the rest of his family don't dress smartly for important occasions.

For example, earlier this year, Prince George dressed in a smart suit as he attended the Wimbledon 2022 finals with his parents.

