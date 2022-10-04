George, Charlotte and Louis 'do chores' for 'pocket money and screen time'
The Prince and Princess of Wales are very 'hands on' parents who raise their children with as much normality as possible.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have to do chores in order to earn pocket money and screen time, a royal expert has claimed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have three kids, and while they are the children of the heir to the throne, Kate Middleton and Prince William are set on making sure their childhoods are as 'normal' as they can make them.
This includes the pair using traditional parenting tools to help their children learn about money and earning treats.
Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl says that William and Kate even make their kids do chores in order to earn pocket money and screen time.
Nicholl, who recently released a new book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy And The Future Of The Crown, told OK! Magazine: "I’d imagine they’ll have all the children doing chores like laying the table for dinner in return for pocket money or rewards like screen time."
This "hands on" approach is also reflected in their dedication to dropping the kids off to school each day.
“They try to do the school run as much as possible", Katie said: "Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton recently moved their family to Windsor, where all three children are now attending the same school.
The family are living on the Windsor Estate in a cottage after moving from Kensington Palace earlier this year.
