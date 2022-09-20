Sweet moment Princess Charlotte reminds Prince George to bow at Queen's funeral

20 September 2022, 08:19 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 08:23

Prince Charlotte was spotted telling her brother to bow
Prince Charlotte was spotted telling her brother to bow. Picture: Getty Images

Royal fans spotted Princess Charlotte telling her brother Prince George to bow to the Queen's coffin.

Princess Charlotte appeared to remind her brother Prince George about royal protocol at the Queen’s funeral this week.

The seven-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William joined her brother at the service on Monday to say goodbye to Her Majesty.

After the funeral, the kids watched the Queen's coffin as it was transferred to the State Hearse before travelling to Windsor.

And royal fans noticed the sweet moment Charlotte appeared to say to George "you need to bow" as the coffin was driven past.

George then nodded to his sister as they continued to watch the poignant moment.

After the video was shared on social media, one person wrote: "How beautiful are these kids. So proud of them.”

"They did so well bless them," another said, while a third added: “She’s so adorable.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided not to bring four-year-old Prince Louis to the funeral because of his young age.

George and Charlotte were the youngest members of the procession and were followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the Queen's funeral
Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty Images

The King and Queen Consort led the procession behind the Queen's coffin, with 2,000 guests watching the Queen enter Westminster Abbey for the last time.

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle led the service and the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal are singing.

Dr Hoyle paid tribute to the late monarch’s “unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years” as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth.

Among the music chosen for the occasion, “The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want”, is particularly poignant as it was sung at the Queen’s wedding, when she married the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in the same abbey in 1947.

The hymn was also sung at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s father, George VI in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 1952 with slightly different wording.

