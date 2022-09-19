Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted to her by the Queen for funeral

19 September 2022, 13:53

Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte wore her first royal brooch while attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte joined her brother, Prince George, and her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The seven-year-old was dressed in head-to-toe black, and wore a single piece of very special jewellery on her left lapel.

The piece is a diamond horseshoe brooch which was gifted to her from the Queen.

Charlotte's brooch is a tribute to Her Majesty in another way as well, as it reflects the late Monarch's love for horses.

Princess Charlotte attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Queen had her first horse riding lesson when she was only three-years-old and her love of the animals has been highly publicised throughout her life.

According to reports, Charlotte has also taken an interest in horse riding, with her mother, Kate Middleton, sharing the information in 2018 with Paralympic Equestrian, Natasha Baker.

Princess Charlotte stands outside Westminster Abbey with the Princess of Wales, Sophie Wessex, Camilla the Queen Consort and the Duchess of Sussex
Princess Charlotte stands outside Westminster Abbey with the Princess of Wales, Sophie Wessex, Camilla the Queen Consort and the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

At the time, Natasha said: "I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear."

She added: "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she [Kate Middleton] doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it."

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a keen horse rider her entire life
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a keen horse rider her entire life. Picture: Getty

Like her daughter, the Princess of Wales also paid tribute to the late Queen with her own jewellery choices for the state funeral.

Prince William's wife wore the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker and Bahrain Pearl Earrings to her outfit, both items from the Queen's royal collection.

The choker and earrings had been leant to Catherine previously, and worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall to special events such as the funeral of Prince Philip as well as a party at Windsor Castle marking the Queen and Philip's 70 years of marriage.

