Meghan Markle wears earrings gifted to her by the Queen at Monarch's funeral

19 September 2022, 12:54

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Queen with a pair of earrings she was gifted.

Meghan Markle made a poignant tribute to the Queen with her outfit at the funeral today.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined her husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family in mourning the monarch.

During the procession, Meghan wore pearl and diamond drop earrings which were given to her by Her Majesty.

The Queen presented Meghan with the earrings in honour of their first solo outing together in 2018.

Meghan Markle is wearing earrings gifted to her from the Queen
Meghan Markle is wearing earrings gifted to her from the Queen. Picture: Getty Images

She also wore the sentimental jewellery last week when the Queen’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, thousands of members of the public lined the streets of London to pay their respects to the late monarch as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked behind the coffin, while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, joined.

Meghan Markle attended the Queen's funeral with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle attended the Queen's funeral with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Prince Harry’s touching tribute to his grandmother following her death.

In his message, he touched on how much it meant that she got to know his wife, and later their two children - son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana, one.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry, 38, said in a statement shared to the Archewell Foundation website last week.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.' "

