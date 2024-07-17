Is the royal Gold State Coach made of real gold and how much is it worth?

The royal Gold State Coach is one of the most famous in history. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

King Charles is travelling to parliament in the grand Gold State Coach but how old is it? And where is it kept? Here's all the facts you need to know.

The Gold State Coach will make its way out for a public outing once more as King Charles travels in the royal carriage to open a new parliament at Westminster.

One of the grander coaches in the royal fleet, the Gold State Coach is only used for the most important of events which included the king and queen's coronation in 2023.

A huge part of royal traditions, used for every coronation, the jubilee and other important events like weddings, it has become one of the most recognisable carriages thanks to its gold appearance and intricate details.

With a huge history, here's all the important facts you need to know about the Gold State Coach from whether it's made of real gold, how much it's worth, how old it is and all about the horses that pull it.

The Gold State Coach is reserved for important royal duties of the monarch. Picture: Getty

Is the Gold State Coach made of real gold?

Despite the grand name, King Charles's transport isn't actually made from gold. It is instead crafted using giltwood covered in a thin layer of gold leaf to give it that royal vibe.

The Gold State Coach is also bursting with other incredible details including paintings of Roman gods and goddesses along with three cherub sculptures which represents England, Scotland and Ireland.

If you look close enough, you will also see above each wheel there is a massive triton figure.

Inside the Gold Coach, it is upholstered with velvet and satin - something you would expect for royalty.

And of course such a grand item can be quite heavy and is said to weight an incredible four tonnes.

The Royal State Coach is pulled by eight carefully selected horses from the Royal Mews. Picture: Getty

How much is the Gold State Coach worth?

Made hundreds of years ago, the carriage cost around £7,562 to make. In 2024, that value is estimated to be around £2million.

How old is the royal Gold State Coach?

Perhaps the most surprising fact of all is that the coach was made in 1762 making it one of the oldest and most historic carriages in the royal fleet.

Despite being 262 years old, it is not the oldest in the fleet with two other coaches dating back to before this date.

The Speaker of the House of Common’s Coach is the oldest dating from 1698 and the Lord Mayor of London’s Coach was built in 1758.

How many horses pull the Gold State Coach?

Perhaps one of the most-asked questions around the coach are about the horses that pull it.

Now, the Gold State Coach is pulled by eight Windsor Greys from the Royal Mews. The breed were given their name from King Charles V who changed the family name to Windsor following the First World War.

Historically, the carriage was always pulled by an exclusive breed of cream-coloured horses reserved only for the Royal family. Sadly, the breed died out with George V being the last monarch to use those horses.

Where is the Gold State Coach kept?

When not in use, the carriage can be found on display at the Royal Mews, the working stables of Buckingham Palace. This can be viewed by the public.

