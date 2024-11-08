Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

8 November 2024, 11:47

Prince William has opened up about the struggles the Royal Family have been through this year
Prince William has opened up about the struggles the Royal Family have been through this year. Picture: Getty / The Prince and Princess of Wales
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William has called 2024 'the hardest year' of his life after his father, King Charles III, and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, were both diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William, 42, has spoken candidly about the Royal Family's "dreadful" year which saw his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles III, both receiving the life-shattering news they have cancer.

The Princess of Wales, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with the illness and would be undergoing treatment while taking a step back from royal duties.

This came shortly after King Charles, 75, revealed his own cancer diagnosis to the world in February 2024, saying in a statement at the time that he "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Now, with Princess Kate ending her chemotherapy treatment, and King Charles back to royal duties, Prince William has made a heartbreaking admission about the "brutal" time they have been through.

The Prince of Wales has called 2024 'the hardest year' of his life following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
The Prince of Wales has called 2024 'the hardest year' of his life following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis . Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Speaking to reporters during his visit to South Africa, Prince Harry's brother said: "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

He continued: "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel
Prince William said he is 'proud' of how his father, King Charles, has dealt with his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after Princess Kate revealed in an emotional video back in September that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, where she shared a similar message about the year's struggles.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she says in the video: "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Since then, Kate has been returning to some royal duties, and is now expected to join her husband Prince William and King Charles at a number of events over the weekend to mark Remembrance Day.

