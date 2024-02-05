What cancer does King Charles have?

What type of cancer has King Charles III been diagnosed with? Picture: Getty / Buckingham Palace

By Alice Dear

What type of cancer does King Charles III have and what has he said about the diagnosis?

King Charles III, who is aged 75-years-old, has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undertaking treatment which has already started.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father was diagnosed with the disease during a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, however, the cancer is said to not be of the prostate.

This statement from Buckingham Palace has caused the public to ask, if it is not prostate cancer, what type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with.

At the moment, the answer to this question is unknown as King Charles did not reveal this medical information in the statement to the public.

King Charles III has started treatment for his cancer, although he has not revealed to the public what form of cancer he has been diagnosed with. Picture: Getty

The statement from Buckingham Palace explains that it was during the King's recent hospital procedure for his prostate that a "separate issue of concern" was noted by his doctors, they add that "subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer".

While the King has chosen not to reveal the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, he did share that he is currently undergoing treatment with the "schedule of regular treatment" starting on the day of the announcement to the press.

During his treatment, King Charles will not be undertaking any public-facing duties but will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement to the public following King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Buckingham Palace

In the statement, it says the King is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure".

The statement from Buckingham Palace adds: "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and look forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."