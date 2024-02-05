What cancer does King Charles have?

5 February 2024, 19:23

What type of cancer has King Charles III been diagnosed with?
What type of cancer has King Charles III been diagnosed with? Picture: Getty / Buckingham Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What type of cancer does King Charles III have and what has he said about the diagnosis?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles III, who is aged 75-years-old, has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undertaking treatment which has already started.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father was diagnosed with the disease during a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, however, the cancer is said to not be of the prostate.

This statement from Buckingham Palace has caused the public to ask, if it is not prostate cancer, what type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with.

At the moment, the answer to this question is unknown as King Charles did not reveal this medical information in the statement to the public.

King Charles III has started treatment for his cancer, although he has not revealed to the public what form of cancer he has been diagnosed with
King Charles III has started treatment for his cancer, although he has not revealed to the public what form of cancer he has been diagnosed with. Picture: Getty

The statement from Buckingham Palace explains that it was during the King's recent hospital procedure for his prostate that a "separate issue of concern" was noted by his doctors, they add that "subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer".

Read more: Prince Harry to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Read more: When is King Charles's actual birthday and why does he celebrate two?

Read more: Why Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte and Louis didn't visit her in hospital

While the King has chosen not to reveal the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, he did share that he is currently undergoing treatment with the "schedule of regular treatment" starting on the day of the announcement to the press.

During his treatment, King Charles will not be undertaking any public-facing duties but will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement to the public following King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
Buckingham Palace released the following statement to the public following King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Buckingham Palace

In the statement, it says the King is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure".

The statement from Buckingham Palace adds: "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and look forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Prince Harry to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Labour excluded some campaigners from race equality act launch event

UK & World

Prince Harry to travel to UK to see King 'in coming days' after cancer diagnosis

UK & World

Thatcher’s favourite ad men hired for NatWest retail share sale

UK & World

King's cancer diagnosis: Full statement as palace reveals monarch having treatment

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper smile

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper's relationship explained

Showbiz

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?

The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

Showbiz

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper

Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments

Showbiz

Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica Holmes and sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin leaves heartbreaking message to his children before death

Showbiz

Celine Dion with Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Celine Dion makes surprise Grammys appearance amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Showbiz

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Celebrities

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday

How Kate Garraway paid tribute to husband Derek Draper with subtle detail at funeral

Showbiz

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Showbiz

Love Island All Stars villa and Maya Jama

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Location details revealed

Showbiz