Prince Harry to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

5 February 2024, 19:20

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Prince Harry will return to the UK to see King Charles III.

Prince Harry is said to be flying from California to the UK to see his father King Charles III after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to BBC News, Prince Harry has spoken to the King about his cancer diagnosis and will visit him in the coming days.

Last month is was announced that King Charles III would be receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, however it seems that during this hospital visit a 'separate issue' was discovered and later confirmed to be a 'form of cancer'.

This news comes after Kensington Palace disclosed that Kate Middleton, 42,- whom shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with husband Prince William, 41,- had undergone abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry with King Charles
Prince Harry is reported to be heading back to the UK. Pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

A statement released by the Palace announced King Charles III diagnosis, reading: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles III
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. Pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty

It is currently unknown the type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, however Buckingham Palace have confirmed it is not prostate cancer.

After the news had been released, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 43, wrote on X: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery."I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Labor party leader Sire Keir Starmer, 61, stated: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery."We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

What cancer does King Charles have?

