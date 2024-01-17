King Charles to be treated in hospital for enlarged prostate

King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

King Charles is set to be admitted to hospital next week for enlarged prostate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King Chalres III is set to be admitted to hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at 3.30pm today: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

This news comes after it was announced Kate Middleton has undergone 'abdominal surgery' and has cancelled her upcoming public engagements.

King Charles will receive treatment. Picture: Getty

The statement released by Kensington Palace reads: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for then to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the currently medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ process when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Kensington Palace released a statement regarding Kate Middleton. Picture: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

The Prince and Princess of Wales were due to embark on a public tour in the coming months, however it has been confirmed that this has now been cancelled.

It is unclear whether the tour dates will be rescheduled, however it was rumoured the pair were set to travel to Italy in March.