Kate Middleton admitted to hospital for 'abdominal surgery'

Kate Middleton is currently in hospital. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Instagram

By Hope Wilson

The Princess of Wales has undergone 'abdominal surgery'.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is in hospital after undergoing 'abdominal surgery'.

Kensington Palace have released a statement confirming Her Royal Highness was admitted to hospital yesterday for 'planned abdominal surgery'. It is currently unclear what the operation was, however ITV journalist Chris Ship reported that the surgery the Princess of Wales had "is not related to cancer."

The Princess is set to be in hospital for the next 'ten to fourteen days before returning home to recover', with her unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

Chris Ship also revealed that Prince William will be "cancelling a number of his public engagements while Kate is in hospital in order to care for the Princess and their 3 children. He will also reduce his public duties during her recovery."

Kate Middleton has received 'planned abdominal surgery'. Picture: Alamy

The statement released by Kensington Palace reads: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for then to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the currently medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ process when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Kensington Palace have released a statment. Picture: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

The Prince and Princess of Wales were due to embark on a public tour in the coming months, however it has been confirmed that this has now been cancelled.

It is unclear whether the tour dates will be rescheduled, however it was rumoured the pair were set to travel to Italy in March.

