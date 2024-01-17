What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

17 January 2024, 14:56

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny
Kate Middleton will be missed from her upcoming royal engagements. Picture: Getty

Catherine the Princess of Wales has been admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery but how long will she be in recovery for? And what events has she had to cancel? Here's the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and the royal family confirmed on January 17th that she had been admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery.

Confirming all future royal engagements are off, along with husband Prince William also rearranging his schedule, the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it read: "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The Duchess of Cambridge taking flowers from a young child at a royal engagement
The Duchess of Cambridge will be taking a break from her working calendar to make a full recovery. Picture: Getty

What royal events has Kate Middleton had to cancel following surgery?

Princess Charlotte's mum has rightly had to cancel many of her upcoming events and appointments to ensure a full recovery from her operation.

Specifics over Kate's diary are unknown but her work with 'Shaping Us', an initiative set up for helping under five's, will likely slow down during this time period.

There were also rumours of a royal tour with husband William but that was never confirmed.

Kate has assured her followers all her work commitments are still very important to her and that she looks forward to getting back to her projects once healed.

Kate Middleton wearing blue hat and coat at a royal appearance
Kate Middleton has estimated she will be back to work in spring 2024. Picture: Getty

When will Kate Middleton return to work following her surgery?

The nature of the 42-year-old royals operation maybe unknown but her recovery period isn't.

Within the statement, palace officials confirmed Kate would remain in hospital for 10-12 days before continuing her recovery back home. They revealed she would be back on royal duty hopefully around April time.

It read: "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William has also edited his royal duty diary to help look after the couple's three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

