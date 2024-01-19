Kate Middleton age, height, royal titles and net worth revealed

19 January 2024, 17:37

Kate Middleton smiles
Kate Middleton's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is The Princess of Wales, how tall is she and what are her royal titles and net worth? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton is an important figure in British Royal history, and as the wife of Prince William, and mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales has gained a legion of fans over the years.

It was recently revealed that Kate Middleton had been admitted to hospital to undergo abdominal surgery, meaning she would have to cancel her upcoming events. This statement came hours before it was confirmed King Charles III would also receive an operation in the coming weeks.

This news has led Royal fans to want to know more about the UK's future monarch, including personal facts about The Princess of Wales.

How old is Kate Middleton, how tall is she and what are her royal titles and net worth? Here is everything you need to know.

Kate Middleton waves
Kate Middleton is married to Prince William. Picture: Alamy

How old is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is 42-years-old.

She was born on the 9th of January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 2011
Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 2011. Picture: Getty

How tall is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is 5ft 9 inches which is 1.75m.

What are Kate Middleton's royal titles?

Kate Middleton is known as 'Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales', except in Scotland where she is called 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay'.

She was previously known as 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge' except in Scotland, where she was called 'Her Royal Highness The Countess of Strathearn'.

Kate Middleton is a key Royal figure
Kate Middleton is a key Royal figure. Picture: Getty

What is Kate Middleton's net worth?

Kate Middleton's net worth is said to be in the region of £10million.

Her husband Prince William's net worth is rumoured to be around £32million, not including royal assets.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin indicted on involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting death

Showbiz

Post Office scandal: Distressed sub-postmasters say Horizon system 'still causing mystery shortfalls'

UK & World

Bronson Battersby's neighbour recalls last moment she saw toddler alive

UK & World

All four people found dead in Norfolk house had injuries, police say

UK & World

Newborn baby found in shopping bag 'was less than an hour old'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

TV & Movies

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies