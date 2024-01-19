Kate Middleton age, height, royal titles and net worth revealed

By Hope Wilson

Kate Middleton is an important figure in British Royal history, and as the wife of Prince William, and mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales has gained a legion of fans over the years.

It was recently revealed that Kate Middleton had been admitted to hospital to undergo abdominal surgery, meaning she would have to cancel her upcoming events. This statement came hours before it was confirmed King Charles III would also receive an operation in the coming weeks.

This news has led Royal fans to want to know more about the UK's future monarch, including personal facts about The Princess of Wales.

How old is Kate Middleton, how tall is she and what are her royal titles and net worth? Here is everything you need to know.

How old is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is 42-years-old.

She was born on the 9th of January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

How tall is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is 5ft 9 inches which is 1.75m.

What are Kate Middleton's royal titles?

Kate Middleton is known as 'Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales', except in Scotland where she is called 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay'.

She was previously known as 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge' except in Scotland, where she was called 'Her Royal Highness The Countess of Strathearn'.

What is Kate Middleton's net worth?

Kate Middleton's net worth is said to be in the region of £10million.

Her husband Prince William's net worth is rumoured to be around £32million, not including royal assets.

