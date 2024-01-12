Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

12 January 2024, 11:52

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family
Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Crown has received a scathing review from Carole Middleton's brother Gary Goldsmith.

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith has criticised Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown for its portrayal of his sister Carole Middleton.

Gary appeared on the Daily Mail’s The Crown: Fact or Fiction podcast this week where he called the storylines of series six "ridiculous" and "made up" before questioning why Carole - depicted extremely controversially - hasn't taken legal action.

In series six of The Crown, the Princess of Wales is introduced to the storyline as it follows her early relationship with Prince William at St Andrews University.

Carole Middleton also makes appearances in the drama, depicted as a pushy mother desperate for her daughter to marry into the Royal Family.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2017
Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2017. Picture: Getty

While Gary is furious about the sixth series of The Crown, he admits he used to be a fan of the Netflix drama which debuted in 2016.

He told the podcast: "I really, really enjoyed the first couple of episodes and the first series of The Crown, but it seems to just drift into this fantasy world. There's so many parts of it that I don't agree with, and I think the narrative and for trying to get headlines and view an audience. So once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped."

He shared concerns that, while The Crown is a drama, people from around the world may consume the show as fact, explaining: “I think from people around the world watching it, they’re seeing this, and they’re believing the truth, and we’re thinking, ‘Am I watching The Crown or is it Coronation Street?’ I think it’s just made up.”

Carole Middleton pictured with daughter Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at Royal Ascot in 2017
Carole Middleton pictured with daughter Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at Royal Ascot in 2017. Picture: Getty

Gary was asked, during his time on the podcast, whether he thinks Carole has watched The Crown, especially since she is introduced into the fold in series six.

He replied: “I think the family is a bit too classy to watch stuff like that. But I would say, there’s probably someone taking notes, and saying, ‘They’ve said this'.

“I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action cause literally it's that bad. Carole isn't that manipulative, evil person, sat in a dungeon, coming up by ways by which she can actually force her way into the royal family. She's strong-willed, she's got opinions, that's why we've got the kids and family we've got today.”

Carole Middleton is played by Eve Best in The Crown
Carole Middleton is played by Eve Best in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

He also shared his display at the way his niece the Princess of Wales was depicted in the drama.

“First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St. Andrews," he said: "She's an amazing, an amazing, an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be here on this day, wearing these clothes, doing these things, showing your legs', and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates."

In one scene of The Crown series six, Carole could be told telling Kate on the phone to show some of her legs on the catwalk in order to catch Prince William's attention.

Gary was particularly upset by this, explaining: "Mum and Dad were the most brilliant people. The thought of Carole suggesting to my mum's granddaughter to show a bit of leg, it is so far away from the truth. It's just ridiculous.”

