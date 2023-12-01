Exclusive

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

1 December 2023, 12:36

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series
Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series. Picture: Netflix / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Crown's Olivia Williams reveals the production team used the same orchestra King Charles and Queen Camilla hired for their real wedding for the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Williams, 55, has revealed why she thinks the Royal Family don't 'totally disapprove' of The Crown.

The actress has played Queen Camilla in series five and six of The Crown, depicting the time after Princess Diana and King Charles' split and the introduction of Camilla into the Royal Family.

Speaking to Heart, Olivia revealed how she feels about the hit Netflix drama coming to an end, how they filmed Camilla and Charles' wedding and why she thinks the Royals aren't completely against the series as a whole.

You can read our full interview with Olivia Williams here.

Olivia Williams has played Camilla Parker-Bowles in the past two series of The Crown
Olivia Williams has played Camilla Parker-Bowles in the past two series of The Crown. Picture: Netflix

What should we expect for the finale of The Crown and how does it come to an close?

The most important thing for me is I get to get married - which isn't a spoiler because I [Camilla] did!

The wedding is beautifully done, it's a slightly farcical situation where they had to get married in a registry office in Windsor and we shot it in Rochester in Kent at the beautiful old Guildhall. And then they had a blessing in St George's Chapel in Windsor, which we reconstructed in York Minster so I got to marry Dominic West in York Minister with a orchestra playing Handel's Water Music and a choir and 400 people bowing to me - so it was fabulous!

The series comes to a close very much with the focus going back very brilliantly on to Elizabeth at the end. Draws the series to a close on thoughts about the crown and what happens to the monarchy and where it is going to go next.

Do you get nervous knowing that members of the Royal Family could be watching the series?

I do feel very conscious of it, but I also feel that the work we did and the work we did was very respectful and not intended to cause harm and not intended to offend.

We had a tiny inclining that maybe we weren't entirely disapproved of because the orchestra who performed for us was the same orchestra that played for Charles and Camilla at their real wedding. So I think they probably wouldn't have been given permission to do that if there was a large amount of royal disapproval for what we were doing. I like to think, to but I don't know, that's conjecture.

Do you think this is the right time to end the series?

The amount of controversy last year around mine and Dominic's depiction of the phone call, and then the much greater fury there's has been over the depiction of Diana's death I think it's definitely time to step away, it's just too close. The proximity of the events distort them.

You need distance from these things to understand their implications.

I think it is time to step away and do what Peter has mentioned, sort of off the record, is to go back before the beginning of this Crown series and see how we got in the mess we're in right now. I'm a big believer in prequels!

Olivia Williams and Dominic West will recreate King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding day in the last series of The Crown
Olivia Williams and Dominic West will recreate King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding day in the last series of The Crown. Picture: Getty

Where their any scenes you weren't involved in that, when you watched them, they left you feeling a certain way?

A stand out scene with Dominic and his son, I just think that's the most extraordinary - there are a couple of moments that are, I think Dominic has said you're basically doing a piece of theatre, a two-hander scene, written by Peter Morgan and you could put it on a stage, and I thought that was the most extraordinary scene.

With the read-through, reading what happened to Diana and Dodi in the hours, minutes and seconds before they got in that car. My heart was in my mouth just sitting at the table reading that. That was brilliantly researched and brilliantly detailed and the imagining of what it was like to be those people at that moment, I thought it was really brilliant drama.

What is it that helped you get into the role of Camilla?

The wig does most of the work for me, I shouldn't say this because no one will give me a job or think I can act! I love her voice, I had a very good tip for the voice because a lot of posh people speak through their nose, but she's very chesty it's all the cigarettes, she's from the chesty department of posh which was a great find.

Olivia Williams says her wig for The Crown helped her get into character of Queen Camilla
Olivia Williams says her wig for The Crown helped her get into character of Queen Camilla. Picture: Netflix

Are you ever recognised as Camilla? The wig really does transform you!

I managed to pass through my career and through my life and through London without being recognised which I consider, given what happened to Diana and celebrity, to be a blessing.

But at the end of every season you get a present from the show, and one year I got this coat, and I forgot it had 'The Crown' written on it! I was wearing it going down Oxford Street and people kept on stopping me. I went home to my husband and said: 'Why today of all days have I been recognised?' and he said: 'Because you've got The Crown written on you!' So I stopped wearing the coat and manage to pass through the crowd unnoticed now.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

Trending on Heart

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Lifestyle

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

News

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show
I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee