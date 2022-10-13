The reason Prince William's children don't call Camilla step-grandmother

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis do not call Camilla their step-grandmother. Picture: Getty/Princess of Wales

By Alice Dear

Prince William is said to have made it clear that Camilla, the Queen Consort, is the wife of his children's grandfather and not their step-grandmother.

Prince William, 40, lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash back in 1997 when he was only 23-years-old.

Since then, the Prince of Wales has gone on to marry Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who he has welcomed three children with; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In 2005, King Charles III married Camilla, Queen Consort, with William and his brother, Prince Harry, in attendance on the wedding day.

And while William is happy for his father, it has been reported that when it comes to his children, he does not want Camilla to take the title of grandmother, which would have been his mother's.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Camilla, Queen Consort, at the 2019 Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

This is according to royal expert Angela Levin, who writes in her new book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort, that George, Charlotte and Louis do not call Camilla step-grandmother.

According to InStyle, Angela writes in her book: “William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children."

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the James Bond premiere alongside King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort. Picture: Getty

She added that the three children have been bought up to think they have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

However, Angela adds that this does not bother Camilla and that she has never tried to fill Diana's shoes.

“She tried to be encouraging rather than influential” in the family, Angela writes.

Read More: