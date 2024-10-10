Kate Middleton makes first public engagement since finishing chemotherapy treatment

By Hope Wilson

The Princess of Wales has visited Stockport in her first public engagement since announcing she completed chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William as they met the families and first responders involved in the Southport stabbing earlier this year.

Whilst the Prince of Wales' visit was scheduled far in advance, according to the Daily Mail, Kate's decision to join him came at much shorter notice.

According to the publication, Kate wanted to make an appearance to 'show her support, empathy and compassion to the local community'.

The couple privately met the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on the 29th of July.

Kate and William also spent some time with dance teacher Leanne Lucas who was seriously injured during the attack, as well as the emergency workers who attended the scene.

This poignant moment marks the first public engagement the Princess of Wales has completed since she revealed her chemotherapy treatment had ended.

Announcing the news in September, Kate released a moving video featuring her husband and children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- in which she gave a health update.

In a statement read out in the video, Kate says: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

She continued: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate went on to add: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."