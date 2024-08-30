Prince William and Prince Harry reunite as Duke makes 'secret' trip to the UK

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to have reunited earlier this week. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Royal brothers spent time together at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to have 'secretly' reunited earlier this week as they made an appearance at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

According to The Sun, the brothers reportedly travelled to Snettisham, Norfolk to attend the service of Princess Diana's brother-in-law who passed away at the age of 82 last month.

While the pair were in the same place at the same time, they were said to have sat apart and not interacted with each other.

However a source close to the Royals told the publication they were: "Very happy to confirm both princes were there".

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly attended the same funeral. Picture: Getty

Another insider revealed they only saw the two princes at the end of the service at St Mary's Church, stating: "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

One local added: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have kept their distance. Picture: Getty

It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not attend the funeral due to 'security concerns', however it appears he decided to make the trip.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said they would not comment on William’s private time.

This is rumoured to be the first time the brothers have been in the same room since King Charles III's Coronation last year.

Prince William and Prince Harry were last seen together at King Charles III's Coronation last year. Picture: Getty

Lord Robert Fellowes was married to Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes, who is the elder sister of Princess Diana.

He had a close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II and was her private secretary from 1990 to 1999, supporting her through the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 and the death of Diana in 1997.