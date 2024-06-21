Kate Middleton posts sweet tribute to Prince William on his 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton has shared a tribute to Prince William on his birthday. Picture: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Princess of Wales shared an adorable picture of Prince William with their children as they celebrate his birthday.

The Princess of Wales and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have shared an adorable message to Prince William on his 42nd birthday.

Taking to social media, the family paid tribute to the heir to the throne, by posting a hilarious image to mark the occasion.

Sharing the special picture on Instagram, Kate Middleton posted: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx"

In the adorable picture viewers can see William, George, Charlotte and Louis holding hands and jumping off a sand dune in Norfolk.

Kate Middleton shared a sweet snap of Prince William with their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

Followers of the family were quick to send in their birthday wishes to the future Monarch, with one user commenting: "What a brilliant photo! Happy birthday Prince William!✨💙"

Another wrote: "This has to be one of our favourite photos! Happy birthday 🎈"

While a third added: "Amazing!!!!😍 happy birthday Prince William!!!🎉😍"

Survival expert Bear Grylls wrote to his friend: "Happy birthday! Fatherhood: example example example and you do it beautifully"

Kate Middleton was recently seen for the first time following her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

This latest post comes after Kate was seen for the first time in public since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

The mother-of-three made a surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour last weekend, and put on a strong display despite her health battle.

She even shared a special moment with her father-in-law, as King Charles III 'broke royal balcony protocol' for the Princess of Wales.

King Charles III has a close bond with the Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, former butler Grant Harrold claims that while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales would traditionally stand together while King Charles and Queen Camilla would do the same.

However viewers watched as Kate and Charles stood beside each other, a sight not often seen.

Harrold said: "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference."

He went on to add: "The balcony is all orchestrated but I have a feeling the King said to Kate ‘you stand next to me’."

Kate Middleton delighted the public with her appearance at Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere during Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis stole the show with his animated display on the balcony.

During one cute moment, the six-year-old could be seen being told how to stand by his older sister Princess Charlotte.

The eight-year-old gently nudged her brother, telling him: "Put your arms by your side", before Louis politely obeyed her request.