Kate Middleton confirms return to royal duties as she gives emotional cancer update

The Princess of Wales says her cancer treatment is ongoing but that she will be attending some royal events this summer. Picture: Kensington Palace / Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton will make her first royal appearance after being diagnosed with cancer at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, but said she is 'not out of the woods yet.'

Kate Middleton, 42, has announced her plans to return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and undergoing chemotherapy, with the first event taking place on 15th June in London for Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales, who has remained out of the public eye since announcing her devastating diagnosis, released and emotional statement ahead of the event on Saturday, which will be attended by her husband Prince William and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She reflected that while undergoing chemotherapy she has experienced "good days" and "bad days," the latter making her feel weak and tired, but the former allowing her to "engage with school life" and "spend personal time" on things that give her energy.

Confirming her first royal event since last year, Kate wrote: "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Kate Middleton will be attending Trooping the Colour this weekend as she returns to royal duties . Picture: Getty

You can read Kate Middleton's full statement here:

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.