Kate Middleton breaks silence amidst cancer treatment for important Royal work

Kate Middleton has taken to social media to share a message amidst her cancer treatment. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Princess Kate has returned to social media and sent out an important message to the UK’s new Chief Scout Dwayne Fields whilst being treated for cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales took a step back from her royal responsibilities over June and July as she focussed on her health after her doctors discovered she had cancer following major abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Whilst the Royals have not revealed what type of cancer Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with, the Princess has been receiving preventative chemotherapy for several months now.

She returned to the public eye on the final day of Wimbledon to a round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowds as she carefully takes back some of her royal responsibilities.

Wimbledon was Kate Middleton's second public appearance in 2024. Picture: Getty

This marked her second appearance of the year, after King Charles’ Trooping the Colour in June. But with her titles comes a number of responsibilities, including being joint president of the Scouts Association.

When the official Scouts account on X (formerly known as Twitter) tweeted about the new UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and his mission to inspire a new generation of Scouts, Kate Middleton shared a sweet message on the platform.

“Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK chief scout,” Kate warmly wrote.

Kate Middleton also made an appearance at Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

“The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country... Looking forward to working with you! C.”

Kate tweeted the message from the official royal account for the Prince and Princess of Wales and, in case you were wondering, Kate signs off with a 'C' because she is using her formal first name, Catherine.

In June, Kate spoke warmly about the amount of support she had been receiving from the public since her diagnosis, saying she was “blown away” by it.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she revealed in an update.

Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout.



The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country.



Looking forward to working with you! C https://t.co/k9LP3oJMQ7 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 6, 2024

“On those bad days, you feel weak, [and] tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”