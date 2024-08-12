Prince William beard: The real reason Kate Middleton's husband has grown facial hair
12 August 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 13:19
Prince William surprised everyone this weekend when he revealed his summer beard in a video alongside wife Kate Middleton to congratulate Team GB on their performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Listen to this article
The real reason Prince William, 42, has grown a beard has been revealed after the Prince of Wales sported facial hair in a recent video alongside his wife, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
On Sunday, the last day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shared a video congratulating Team GB, also starring the likes of Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and Gabby Logan.
In the clip of William and Kate, which was filmed from their Norfolk summer home, the heir to the throne looked very relaxed and casual while sporting a noticeable beard.
- Listen to Royally Obsessed the podcast for all things Royals on Global Player, the official Heart app
While many people believe William has grown the beard out over the summer holidays as he is off-duty, body language experts Judi James believes there is a more significant reason for the new look.
Speaking to The Sun, Judi James explained the William's "terribly rugged" new beard indicates he is clearly "dedicating himself totally to time off" with his wife and their children.
"It looks even more telling that it is Kate who takes the lead in this clip, just as she often used to before her illness," she revealed: "[Kate] speaks first and uses the animated, emphatic gesticulation to send out the stronger message of pride in Team GB."
- Read more: Princess Charlotte beams proudly at mum Kate Middleton in sweet Wimbledon moment
- Read more: Prince William net worth - a look inside his royal fortune and estate
Judi continued: "Kate rewards us with her signature, symmetric smile here that suggests warm, regal pride in the team while William’s clamped lips and puckered smile also hints at pride in his wife as she steps into the lead again here."
Reflecting on William's appearance further, Judi added that the Prince appears to have shaved his hair shorter and "more than compensated with his beard" which "also signals that he has been taking his family time really seriously and dedicating himself totally to time off with his wife and children."
This summer in particular will be a special one for William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis as it the first summer holidays following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis earlier this year, which she is still believed to be receiving treatment for.
Posting the video on Sunday ahead of the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics, Kate and William wrote on their social media: "Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
"Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer."
- Read more: Prince George is the spitting image of Prince William in new birthday picture
- Read more: How King Charles broke royal balcony protocol for Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour