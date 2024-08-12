Prince William beard: The real reason Kate Middleton's husband has grown facial hair

12 August 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 13:19

People have been going mad for Prince William's beard ever since the video was posted on social media
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William surprised everyone this weekend when he revealed his summer beard in a video alongside wife Kate Middleton to congratulate Team GB on their performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The real reason Prince William, 42, has grown a beard has been revealed after the Prince of Wales sported facial hair in a recent video alongside his wife, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

On Sunday, the last day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shared a video congratulating Team GB, also starring the likes of Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and Gabby Logan.

In the clip of William and Kate, which was filmed from their Norfolk summer home, the heir to the throne looked very relaxed and casual while sporting a noticeable beard.

While many people believe William has grown the beard out over the summer holidays as he is off-duty, body language experts Judi James believes there is a more significant reason for the new look.

Prince William was sporting a new look in the congratulations video for Team GB alongside Kate Middleton
Prince William was sporting a new look in the congratulations video for Team GB alongside Kate Middleton. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Speaking to The Sun, Judi James explained the William's "terribly rugged" new beard indicates he is clearly "dedicating himself totally to time off" with his wife and their children.

"It looks even more telling that it is Kate who takes the lead in this clip, just as she often used to before her illness," she revealed: "[Kate] speaks first and uses the animated, emphatic gesticulation to send out the stronger message of pride in Team GB."

Judi continued: "Kate rewards us with her signature, symmetric smile here that suggests warm, regal pride in the team while William’s clamped lips and puckered smile also hints at pride in his wife as she steps into the lead again here."

Prince William is usually never seen with a beard, however, he is currently on a summer break with his family
Prince William is usually never seen with a beard, however, he is currently on a summer break with his family. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Reflecting on William's appearance further, Judi added that the Prince appears to have shaved his hair shorter and "more than compensated with his beard" which "also signals that he has been taking his family time really seriously and dedicating himself totally to time off with his wife and children."

This summer in particular will be a special one for William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis as it the first summer holidays following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis earlier this year, which she is still believed to be receiving treatment for.

Prince William usually sports a clean-cut look with no facial hair
Prince William usually sports a clean-cut look with no facial hair. Picture: Getty

Posting the video on Sunday ahead of the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics, Kate and William wrote on their social media: "Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!

"Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer."

