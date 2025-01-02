Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

2 January 2025, 17:34

Meghan Markle is back
Meghan Markle is back. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Markle/Netflix

By Tom Eames

Meghan Markle is back on social media after several years away.

The Duchess of Sussex began 2025 by rejoining Instagram, the platform where she had previously millions of followers before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The first post on Meghan's new account, using the handle of @meghan, is a video of her running on a beach, and writing '2025' in the sand.

The video was reportedly filmed by Harry on a public beach near the couple's home in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan's return to Instagram arrives nearly five years after she and Harry closed down their @sussexroyal Instagram account, following their stepping down as senior royals.

It has seemingly timed with Meghan's upcoming new Netflix series. With Love, Meghan will be a lifestyle show that will premiere on January 15th.

Meghan will host and produce the series, which appears to be a combination of cooking, crafting and hanging out with famous pals.

Meghan commented on the trailer: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix

Netflix describes the show as an “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

With Love, Meghan is her first solo hosting project for Netflix, following their largely panned docuseries Polo last year. Their 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan was more successful, becoming the platform's most-watched documentary premiere.

