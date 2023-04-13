Prince Harry and Meghan Markle children: Names, ages and royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two beautiful children together. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children together who they keep out of the public eye as much as possible - so what do we know about them? And where are they in line to the throne?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just confirmed that she and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be travelling to the UK to attend King Charles's coronation on May 6th.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to keep their children away from the public, especially at a time when the eyes are on the royal family, interest around their two kids are growing.

So what do know about Meghan and Harry's two little ones? How old are they? And do they have official royal titles now?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child in 2019, son Archie. Picture: Alamy

What are Meghan and Harry's children's full names and what are the meanings behind them?

The Duke and Duchess first welcomed their son, Archibald Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It hasn't been confirmed, but it's thought he's named after Archibald Campbell, the 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland who was also an ancestor of Harry's mother Princess Diana.

It also mean "genuinely bold, brave" according to the Old High German Ercanbald.

Read more: Why Meghan Markle isn't attending King Charles' coronation with Prince Harry

Read more: The reason why Prince Harry’s children ‘have not yet been invited to Coronation'

The couple then welcomed a daughter together who's full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

She was named after the Queen, who often went by Lilibet as her nickname, and of course, Prince Harry's mother.

Meghan Markle will be staying at home in California with the couple's two children when it's King Charles's Coronation. Picture: Netflix/Screenshot

How old are Harry and Meghan's children and when are their birthdays?

Their eldest son, Archie, was born on May 6th, 2019 and will turn four on the King's Coronation day.

Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021 and will be turning two this summer.

What are Archie and Lilibet's royal titles?

Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, and King Charles's rise to the throne, Archie and Lilibet were officially give their prince and princess titles.

They are known as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Where are Meghan and Harry's children in line to the throne?

Following their fathern who is fifth, Archie is sixth in line to the throne and Lilibet is seventh.

When Princess Charlotte was born, Queen Elizabeth II made it possible for women in the royal family to become a rightful heir to the throne.