Why Meghan Markle isn't attending King Charles' coronation with Prince Harry

13 April 2023, 09:29

Meghan Markle won't be at the King's coronation
Meghan Markle won't be at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Meghan Markle has confirmed she won't attend the King's Coronation next month in London - here's what you need to know...

Buckingham Palace has now revealed Meghan Markle won’t be attending King Charles' Coronation next month.

Her husband Prince Harry will be in attendance, while Meghan will remain at their home in California with children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, which is also the same day as Archie's birthday.

A statement from the palace read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

Meghan Markle won't be attending the King's coronation with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle won't be attending the King's coronation with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty Images

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Why is Meghan Markle not attending the coronation?

The exact reason for Meghan Markle not attending the coronation has not been revealed.

But relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have been tense since Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries was released.

Probably the biggest reason for Meghan staying home is so she can stay with her son Archie on his fourth birthday.

Footage of Prince Harry leaving court the High Court in London

Rather than leave Archie with a nanny or grandmother Doria Ragland, the couple want him to enjoy his birthday celebrations at home with his mum.

Royal editor Omid Scobie Tweeted: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.

"Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

It was also previously reported that Archie and one-year-old Lilibet haven't been asked to attend the Coronation as they are ‘very young’.

Meghan Markle will be staying home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle will be staying home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Picture: Archwell

Unlike their cousin Prince George, who is set to play an important role in the procession as one of the Pages of Honour alongside seven schoolboys.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told People.

"It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to. And I'm sure George is, too."

