The reason why Prince Harry’s children ‘have not yet been invited to Coronation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are not yet invited to Westminster Abbey. Picture: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/Getty

Buckingham Palace is yet to formally invite Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the Coronation of King Charles III.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children "have not yet been invited" to the Coronation of King Charles III, reports have claimed.

According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office" welcoming them to the royal ceremony, but there was no mention of their two children in the message.

It is unclear whether Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one, will be present at the official crowning of their grandfather at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, sparking speculation that Harry and Meghan may not show up as a result.

According to The Telegraph, the couple are yet to confirm their attendance and are allegedly weighing up the "personal implications" of accepting or rejecting the offer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a formal invite to the Coronation in May. Picture: Getty

With a final answer still up in the air, their representative added: "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

A royal source weighed in on the controversy and explained that the children were still "very young", suggesting it may not be a suitable event for toddlers.

Reports also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were still "pondering" over whether or not to bring their youngest son, Prince Louis, who will be five at the time of the Coronation.

However sources added that his siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, who turns eight on 2nd May, would likely make an appearance.

It is not known if the family will attend the King's Coronation. Picture: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do decide to accept the invitation, sources believe they will not be asked to take part in the official balcony display and could receive a frosty reception.

A friend of the royal family reportedly told MailOnline: "They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, 'I hope they'll be seated in Iceland.'

"Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them."

King Charles III was formally proclaimed King three days after Queen Elizabeth's death. Picture: Getty

The news comes after the Duke and Duchess were instructed to leave their official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, by King Charles.

The request came just hours after the release of Prince Harry's shocking memoir, Spare.

Journalist Omid Scobie, who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography Finding Freedom, told reporters that the royal request came as a "crushing blow" to the couple.

However other insiders indicated they were "okay" with King Charles's decision, after the duo allegedly said: “If we need to move out, we will get ourselves out."

