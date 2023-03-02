Inside Frogmore Cottage as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'evicted'

Harry and Meghan have been told to vacate Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Alice Dear

King Charles III requested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacate the royal residence amid reports it has been offered to Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, confirmed in a statement this week that King Charles III, 74, has "requested they vacate" Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage was the couple's home when they lived in the UK as working members of the Royal Family, and has since become their accommodation when they return to Windsor.

King Charles is reported to be offering Frogmore Cottage to his brother, Prince Andrew, who currently lives at the Royal Lodge.

Amid the latest royal drama, we're taking a look inside Frogmore Cottage and the history behind the building.

Frogmore Cottage is located on the Windsor Estate. Picture: Getty

Frogmore Cottage's history

Frogmore Cottage is a Grade II-listed building which has belonged to the Royal Family since the 19th century.

It was original built for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801 and sits on the Windsor Estate.

Frogmore Cottage was originally called Double Garden Cottage and was gifted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a sweet kiss in the Frogmore Cottage kicthen. Picture: Netflix

After moving in, Harry and Meghan carried out renovations on the cottage which cost £2.4million of the taxpayer's money, something which caused a huge amount of controversy at the time.

Harry has since paid the full amount back to the Sovereign Grant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chat in their Frogmore Cottage kitchen in their 2022 Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

Why Harry and Meghan are being evicted form Frogmore Cottage

It was reported earlier this week that King Charles was "evicting" Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage to make room for Prince Andrew.

Most recently, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had been asked to leave.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage", the statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in one of the Frogmore Cottage rooms. Picture: Netflix

According to a source who spoke to Yahoo!, the couple were initially only given weeks to move their remaining belongings from the house.

They add, however, that they will now have until early summer to vacate, or at least until after the coronation of King Charles.

Meghan Markle nears the end of her pregnancy while at Frogmore Cottage, 2019. Picture: Netflix

What does Frogmore Cottage look like inside?

Most of the images from inside Frogmore Cottage were shared in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

According to reports, the home was previously a 10-bedroom property, but was made into a five-bedroom home after the renovations.

There are also reports that Frogmore Cottage has two orangeries, a vegetable garden and a yoga studio.

