Kate Middleton's cheeky gesture to Prince William as they walk the BAFTAs red carpet

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked loved-up on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted sharing a very flirty moment as they took the the red carpet of the BAFTAs on Sunday.

Kate Middleton was caught playfully patting Prince William's bottom on Sunday night as the royals attended the 2023 BAFTAs.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked glamorous as they arrived on the red carpet prior to the show, with the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis recycling an Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion.

The royal couple looked in good spirits as they arrived at the award ceremony, and were even caught engaging in some rare PDA.

In a moment captured by British Vogue, Kate can be seen patting William's bottom.

The Princess of Wales was spotted playfully patting Prince William's bottom. Picture: Getty

It appears that Kate goes to hold William's hand and instead cheekily pats his bum while they walk and talk.

Posting the video, Vogue captioned it with: "Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived to the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us— a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel."

Watch the moment here:

The Princess of Wales looked stunning on the night in a white Alexander McQueen gown which she teamed with black gloves, a black clutch bag and earrings straight from the high street.

Kate had previously worn the dress to the 2019 BAFTAs, but she'd had some minor adjustments made (and a few accessories added) to make it look like a completely different look.

The affordable earrings, however, were the star of the show with the royal finishing off her look with the Zara jewellery reported to have cost around £20.

