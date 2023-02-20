Kate Middleton's cheeky gesture to Prince William as they walk the BAFTAs red carpet
20 February 2023, 11:40
The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted sharing a very flirty moment as they took the the red carpet of the BAFTAs on Sunday.
Kate Middleton was caught playfully patting Prince William's bottom on Sunday night as the royals attended the 2023 BAFTAs.
The Prince and Princess of Wales looked glamorous as they arrived on the red carpet prior to the show, with the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis recycling an Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion.
The royal couple looked in good spirits as they arrived at the award ceremony, and were even caught engaging in some rare PDA.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
In a moment captured by British Vogue, Kate can be seen patting William's bottom.
It appears that Kate goes to hold William's hand and instead cheekily pats his bum while they walk and talk.
Posting the video, Vogue captioned it with: "Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived to the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us— a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel."
Watch the moment here:
The Princess of Wales looked stunning on the night in a white Alexander McQueen gown which she teamed with black gloves, a black clutch bag and earrings straight from the high street.
Kate had previously worn the dress to the 2019 BAFTAs, but she'd had some minor adjustments made (and a few accessories added) to make it look like a completely different look.
The affordable earrings, however, were the star of the show with the royal finishing off her look with the Zara jewellery reported to have cost around £20.
Read more:
- The Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from Earthshot Prize
- Prince William and Kate Middleton looked like a 'young couple on a first date' at charity polo match
- Rarely seen pictures of Kate and William that give us a sneak-peek inside their relationship