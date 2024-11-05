Queen Camilla forced to cancel engagements due to health concerns

5 November 2024, 14:01 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 14:40

Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel some upcoming events
Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel some upcoming events. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Buckingham Palace have given a health update regarding Queen Camilla.

Queen Camilla has pulled out of a number of engagements this week due to a chest infection, Buckingham Palace have revealed.

The statement from the Palace read: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

