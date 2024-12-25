When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is the King's Speech and what channel is it on? Your Christmas Day viewing guide.

The King's Speech has become an integral part of our Christmas Day TV viewing, and many of us will be sitting down to tune in to watch again this year.

On December 25th King Charles III will address the nation for his third annual festive statement in which he will give his final thoughts on the year.

While there is some amazing festive television scheduled on the big day, the Royal Christmas message will be shown on multiple channels over Christmas.

But what time is the King's Speech on Christmas Day and where can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know about the Royal message.

King Charles festive message with air on December 25th. Picture: Getty

What time is the King's Speech?

The King's Speech will air on Christmas Day at 3pm. The message will be available to watch on BBC, ITV and Sky News at the same time.

This is the same as every year, with the festive message airing at 3pm every December 25th annually.

The Christmas speech will air at 3pm. Picture: Alamy

It is currently unknown what the contents of the speech will include, however the King's 2023 statement touched on the cost of living crisis and the environment.

At one point King Charles said: "During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share."