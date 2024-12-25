When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

25 December 2024, 08:00

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day
The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is the King's Speech and what channel is it on? Your Christmas Day viewing guide.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King's Speech has become an integral part of our Christmas Day TV viewing, and many of us will be sitting down to tune in to watch again this year.

On December 25th King Charles III will address the nation for his third annual festive statement in which he will give his final thoughts on the year.

While there is some amazing festive television scheduled on the big day, the Royal Christmas message will be shown on multiple channels over Christmas.

But what time is the King's Speech on Christmas Day and where can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know about the Royal message.

King Charles festive message with air on December 25th
King Charles festive message with air on December 25th. Picture: Getty

What time is the King's Speech?

The King's Speech will air on Christmas Day at 3pm. The message will be available to watch on BBC, ITV and Sky News at the same time.

This is the same as every year, with the festive message airing at 3pm every December 25th annually.

The Christmas speech will air at 3pm
The Christmas speech will air at 3pm. Picture: Alamy

It is currently unknown what the contents of the speech will include, however the King's 2023 statement touched on the cost of living crisis and the environment.

At one point King Charles said: "During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share."

Latest News

See more Latest News

This Morning has filmed a Christmas Day TV special

Is This Morning filmed live on Christmas Day?

TV & Movies

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Why Gregory Porter wears a hat and balaclava explained

Showbiz

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Showbiz

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Royals

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve

Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Christmas

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

Christmas

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Showbiz

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Christmas

Christmas weddings are becoming more and more popular

Can you get married on Christmas Day in the UK?

Christmas

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed

Christmas Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Freddie Flintoff in 2024

Freddie Flintoff facts: Cricket and TV star's age, wife, children and Top Gear injury explained

Showbiz

Mariah Carey in 2023

Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Showbiz