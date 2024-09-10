Kate Middleton new eternity ring: Why Princess isn't wearing engagement ring in new video

The Princess of Wales could be seen wearing a special eternity ring in the emotional family video. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales replaced Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring with a more understated eternity ring, reportedly gifted to her by Prince William, in a recent family video where she shared a cancer update.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 42, also known as the Princess of Wales, updated the public on her cancer journey on Monday, 9th September, with a candid and family-oriented video starring husband Prince William and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Filmed earlier this year in Norfolk, the family can be seen enjoying a day out in the sunshine, showing the Princess of Wales taking in the beautiful nature and reflecting on the challenges the past nine months have brought.

In one shot, the mum-of-three can be seen walking through a field of wheat, wearing a simple and understated gold ring instead of Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring. This lead many people to question what this new ring is, whether it has a rich royal history or sentimental value.

While this hasn't been official confirmed by the Royal Family (and is unlikely to be), it has been reported by multiple news sources that it is an eternity ring, gifted to Kate by Prince William during their time at St. Andrews University during the 2000s.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared beautiful clips from the summer with their children in the emotional video updating the world on Kate's cancer journey. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

According to expert jewellers at Steven Stone, the eternity ring is set on a rose gold Victorian band and features two garnets; one of Kate's birthstone and a pearl to represent William's birthstone.

The team estimate the eternity ring is worth around £1,500, while Princess Diana's engagement ring is said to be worth £390K, however, both pieces hold so much history and meaning that they are - of course - both priceless.

They add that the reason the Princess may have taken to wearing this band on her wedding finger instead of Princess Diana's sapphire is simply because it is "more practical for daily wear" and that the "12-carat stone and is more susceptible to everyday wear and tear."

Princess Kate can be seen wearing the rose gold eternity band instead of her engagement ring in this shot of the video. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone commented: "Unlike Kate’s 12-carat engagement ring - which she typically removes during physical activities, sports, or any situation where there’s an increased risk of damage or loss - this ring is more practical for daily wear."

He also explained: “While Kate's engagement ring is undoubtedly her most iconic piece of jewellery, it wasn’t the first ring she received from Prince William. During their University days, William gave Kate a promise ring, and though it’s hard to be certain, recent footage of the royal couple suggests she may be wearing this sentimental piece again."

The eternity ring was reportedly a gift from Prince William, gifted to Princess Kate during their time at University. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Maxwell added that there could be medical or sentimental reasons for changing the ring, commenting: "Kate has also previously removed her engagement ring when visiting hospitals for health and safety reasons. Since the Princess has just completed her chemotherapy, this may explain her choice to switch to a different ring. It could also symbolise a fresh beginning - an especially fitting gesture, as it was the ring William gifted her to mark the start of their relationship."

Kate was first seen wearing the ring earlier this year in a social media video which the Prince and Princess of Wales posted to mark the end of the Olympics.