What is Kate Middleton's net worth and how does she make her money?

Kate Middleton's finances are tied directly to the crown. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

As the Princess of Wales, what is Kate Middleton’s net worth and how does she earn an income?

Kate Middleton’s family had always been wealthy, but her whole life changed when she married Prince William.

Ever since she gained the royal title of Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011, Kate’s finances have been directly tied to the Royal Family and their funds.

This has led many to wonder how the Princess of Wales earns her money, as her influence in public life continues.

What is Kate Middleton’s net worth? Here’s what we know.

Kate’s full-time role now is working as a member of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

What is Kate Middleton’s net worth?

It’s incredibly difficult to estimate Kate’s net worth as it is with any of the Royal Family as they do not exactly earn a salary, however, multiple online sources have estimated her worth to sit at around £7.8 million.

The Prince's net worth has been estimated to sit around $70.8 million not including their private estate, The Duchy of Cornwall, which has an estimated worth of over £1.3 billion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall rely on the Duchy of Cornwall to cover expenses. Picture: Getty

How does Kate Middleton make her money?

Kate’s full-time role now is working as a member of the Royal Family which keeps her busy attending public events and charity functions as a representative of the crown.

It's important to note that not only are Kate's financials tied to William's, but because of their positions, they don't receive actual paychecks for their work, but rather their expenses are automatically covered.

For doing so, she is subsidised out of an annual payment, the Sovereign Grant as well as receiving an income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which saw Prince William reportedly earn over £22 million in 2023 according to US Weekly.

The Monarch's personal expenses are taken from the Duchy of Lancaster. Picture: Getty

The Sovereign Grant accumulates the profits earned by the Crown Estate through their portfolio of land and property owned by the monarchy.

The money from the grant is used to upkeep their properties and cover staff costs. However, when it comes to personal allowances for the Monarch, this is called the Privy Purse and the money comes from the Duchy of Lancaster, another separate portfolio of assets that are held specifically for the Sovereign.

This portfolio of land, property and assets has been passed down to the royal family for generations and holds an estimated total worth of £654 million, generating over £24 million a year.