Prince George is the spitting image of Prince William in new birthday picture

Prince George looks just like Prince William when he was the same age. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Prince George's 11th birthday with a black and white portrait, and fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between him and his father.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince George, 11, is the spitting image of his father, Prince William, in a new portrait photograph taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

The black and white picture, in which the first child of the Prince and Princess of Wales wears a shirt and suit, was released by the couple to mark his 11th birthday.

George, who is the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is smiling as he looks up at the camera, mirroring his father with his appearance and expression.

People were quick to comment on social media how much he is growing up to look like William, with one commenting: "He takes after his dad, so alike."

Kate Middleton took this beautiful picture of Prince George in Windsor earlier this month. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

A second wrote: "Prince George looks so much like his Dad 😍😍😍."

The picture was taken by Kate Middleton at Windsor earlier this month. The Princess of Wales takes a lot of the children's portraits, being a keen photographer herself.

Prince George is the oldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and second in line to the throne. Picture: Getty

Prince George was born on 22nd July 2013 at 4:24pm, with Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming their first child at Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The future King was given the name Prince George Alexander Louis and introduced to the world by Kate and William on the steps of the Linda Wing.

Prince George is second in line to the throne, with his father, Prince William, ahead of him and his sister, Princess Charlotte, and then his brother, Prince Louis, behind him in third and fourth place.