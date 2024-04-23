Kate Middleton has a secret birthday tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

23 April 2024, 12:55

The Princess of Wales is a hands-on mum who loves making George, Charlotte and Louis' birthdays very special
The Princess of Wales is a hands-on mum who loves making George, Charlotte and Louis' birthdays very special. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales revealed the special way she marks Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' birthdays, and a lot of parents will be able to relate!

Kate Middleton, 42, and Prince William, 41, are celebrating Prince Louis' sixth birthday on 23rd April, a joyous occasion the family are bound to be excited about amid the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

While Kate and William's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - celebrate their birthdays privately with friends and family, we do know of one birthday tradition their mother carries out each year.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, shared the secret back in 2019 where she revealed that she stays up the night before her children's birthdays baking their cakes.

The admission came during an appearance she and Prince William made in a Mary Berry Christmas special called A Berry Royal Christmas, where she shared that while it gets messy, she loves it.

Kate Middleton revealed how she loves to bake her children their birthday cakes
Kate Middleton revealed how she loves to bake her children their birthday cakes. Picture: Getty

"I love making the cake," Kate said at the time: "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Prince Louis is Kate and William's third child and is fourth in line to the throne, being born after eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and 10-year-old Prince George.

Like his siblings, Louis was born at the private Linda Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London and made her debut to the world on the famous steps as the Prince and Princess of Wales left the hospital.

Prince Louis was given the full name of Louis Arthur Charles - which holds a special meaning - and was christened by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Place.

To mark Prince Louis' sixth birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new picture of their youngest child, a photograph taken by Kate Middleton herself.

