Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are forced to follow strict house rules. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in a Grade II listed home, which means they're very limited on what they can do to their property.

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, recently moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor Castle, with their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the move following the death of the Queen, as their royal duties increased and their status in the Royal Family jumped.

Adelaide Cottage is located on the 655-acre Windsor Estate, close to the children's new school of Lambrook as well as Kate's parents who live in Berkshire.

While the modest four-bedroom home appears to be the perfect location for the family, there is one strict rule they must follow while living there.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend their first day at Lambrook School. Picture: Getty

Due to the cottage having a Grade II listed status, the couple must follow strict planning rules and regulations.

This means the couple have to seek permission to change anything about the property – even something as small as replacing a window.

A sketch of Adelaide Lodge, now known as Adelaide Cottage, originally built for Queen Adelaide in 1831. Picture: Alamy

Adelaide Cottage was built in 1831 as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide, hence the name of the property.

It is believed to have been a favourite home of Queen Victoria, who would frequently enjoy eating her breakfast there.

While there aren't any recent pictures from inside the home, it is believed it features a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace. The master bedroom is also said to have a coved ceiling, featuring gilded dolphins and special rope decoration made from material from the Royal Yacht Royal George.

Adelaide Cottage is located in the Windsor Estate. Picture: Alamy

While rich in history, the home only has four bedrooms, which means there are just enough rooms for Kate and William and their three children.

According to reports, the family have no live-in staff at Adelaide Cottage, a change from their time at Kensington Palace.

The children's nanny, Maria Borallo, used to stay with the family in their London home as well as their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.

