Why Kate Middleton takes all the royal children's portraits

Kate Middleton loves capturing pictures of her family in their natural environment. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is a woman of many talents, and capturing a natural picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is definitely one of them.

Kate Middleton, 40, became one of the most famous people in the world when she married Prince William back in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge has only grown in status and popularity throughout the years, with the birth of her three beautiful child – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – only making her family more beloved by the public.

And while Kate and William have made it clear that they want their children to grow up as 'normally' as possible, they still treat the public to a picture of their little ones on their birthdays and other occasions throughout the year.

While the pictures vary in setting and formality, one thing always remains the same – only Kate takes them.

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a passion for art and photography from a young age. Picture: Getty

Royal tradition has previously seen royal photographers bought in to take portraits of family members for special occasions to be released to the public.

However, the Cambridges opt for a more relaxed approach, where photography enthusiast Kate can capture the George, Charlotte and Louis' best moments.

It is thought that the Duchess of Cambridge takes the royal portraits for several reasons, the first being that Prince William's wife has a genuine passion and talent for the art form.

Kate Middleton likes to capture her children looking natural and relaxed. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Another reason is that it keeps an appropriate distance between the children and the press.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter has previously told Cosmopolitan how the royal family reportedly has an "understanding" with the British media that allows them to share portraits of special moments in exchange for the general privacy of the children from day-to-day.

She told the publication: "Nothing is a given, but in terms of managing to keep a good relationship with the British media, it’s in William and Kate’s interest to release photos".

